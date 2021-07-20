The Opening Ceremonies for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (happening in 2021) aren’t until Friday, but the event itself actually begins on Wednesday, with the opening rounds of the women’s soccer and softball tournaments.

As will be the case with most all the events during these Olympics, watching stateside will require some late nights and/or early mornings, but the first televised action will be Japan and Australia squaring off in the first match of the Olympic softball tournament (7:55 p.m. ET, NBCSN). Softball will roll through Tuesday night and into Wednesday, where the women’s soccer tournament will begin with Great Britain vs. Chile (3:30 a.m. ET, Olympic Channel).

Team USA will be in action for both events on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning stateside, with the softball team taking on Italy at 11 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the women’s soccer squad playing at 4:30 a.m. ET on USA Network.

The full TV schedule for the first day of Olympic action can be found below, including the replay times for Team USA games.

SOFTBALL

Tuesday, July 20

Australia vs. Japan, 7:55 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Italy vs. USA, 11 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Wednesday, July 21

Mexico vs. Canada, 2 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

Italy vs. USA [REPLAY], 4 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

USA vs. Canada, 8 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Mexico vs. Japan, 11 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Thursday, July 22

Italy vs. Australia, 2 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

USA vs. Canada [REPLAY], 5:30 p.m ET (NBCSN)

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Wednesday, July 21

Great Britain vs. Chile, 3:30 a.m. ET (Olympic Channel)

China vs. Brazil, 4:00 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

Sweden vs. USA, 4:30 a.m. ET (USA Network)

Japan vs. Canada, 6:30 a.m. ET (NBCSN)

Zambia vs. Netherlands, 7:00 a.m. ET (Olympic Channel)

Australia vs. New Zealand, 7:30 a.m. ET (USA Network)

Sweden vs. USA [REPLAYS], 8:30 a.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET (NBCSN)