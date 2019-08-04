Tom Brady Has Reportedly Signed A Two-Year Extension To Stay With The Patriots Through 2021

08.04.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Tom Brady has been the constant presence on the field throughout the Patriots’ dynasty run, as he has been the quarterback for all six of their championships since 2001-02.

His longevity and ability to, quite frankly, get better as he ages has been nothing short of incredible, and after another Super Bowl win a year ago he and the Pats have shown few signs of slowing down. Still, at age 42, one has to wonder when the end is coming for Brady as an NFL player.

His contract was set to run up at the end of this year, but he and the Patriots had been discussing a new deal this offseason. On Sunday, word came down from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport that a two-year extension had been agreed to that will keep Brady in Foxborough through 2021, and give him a raise to $23 million in salary this season.

