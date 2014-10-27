Tommy Robredo Had The Best Reaction After Blowing 5 Match Points To Andy Murray

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Andy Murray saved 5 match points against Tommy Robredo to win the Valencia Open, 3-6 7-6 (9-7) 7-6 (10-8). The 3-set match, which lasted an exhausting 3 hours and 20 minutes featured spectacular tennis with amazingly long rallies.

After Murray finally pulled through, the two players met at net for an obligatory handshake. Robredo gave Andy a two-finger salute instead. Can’t say I blame him.

Poor Tommy.

