Tommy Robredo Had The Best Reaction After Blowing 5 Match Points To Andy Murray

Andy Murray saved 5 match points against Tommy Robredo to win the Valencia Open, 3-6 7-6 (9-7) 7-6 (10-8). The 3-set match, which lasted an exhausting 3 hours and 20 minutes featured spectacular tennis with amazingly long rallies.
After Murray finally pulled through, the two players met at net for an obligatory handshake. Robredo gave Andy a two-finger salute instead. Can’t say I blame him.
Poor Tommy.
[BBC]
Like two hockey players after a fight…solid respect that may not be understood by the masses. Love it.
“Great game, now headbutt my weiner.”
Amazing grit shown by Murray! Robredo great sportsman