Wednesday night’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw Tony Khan, the promotion’s CEO, get beaten down as the show came to an end by The Elite. A whole lot happened during the segment, and at one point, Khan got picked up, turned upside down, and was on the receiving end of a Meltzer Driver from the Young Bucks.

In something we never thought we see… The Elite attack AEW GM Tony Khan on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/GUWjJhRSLJ — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 25, 2024

Now, here’s the thing with professional wrestling: You can let it be an episodic TV show, or you could let it be a lifestyle. We were going to learn how Khan approached things on Thursday night, as he was in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ war room for the 2024 NFL Draft. And in an effort to sell the ass kicking that he received the prior night, Khan sat there and watched his team make a pick while wearing a neck brace.

.@richeisen was on it – Tony Khan selling the piledriver he took last night is gold pic.twitter.com/gR8CS2FbRn — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 26, 2024

As for the pick, the Jags decided to go out and get Trevor Lawrence some more help in the passing game, as the team selected LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. with the No. 23 overall pick. Thomas is really big and really fast, and should be able to provide quite the deep threat once the season rolls around. Hopefully by then, Khan will not have a neck brace on.