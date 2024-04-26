tony khan
Tony Khan Sold His AEW Dynamite Beatdown By Wearing A Neck Brace At The NFL Draft

Wednesday night’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw Tony Khan, the promotion’s CEO, get beaten down as the show came to an end by The Elite. A whole lot happened during the segment, and at one point, Khan got picked up, turned upside down, and was on the receiving end of a Meltzer Driver from the Young Bucks.

Now, here’s the thing with professional wrestling: You can let it be an episodic TV show, or you could let it be a lifestyle. We were going to learn how Khan approached things on Thursday night, as he was in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ war room for the 2024 NFL Draft. And in an effort to sell the ass kicking that he received the prior night, Khan sat there and watched his team make a pick while wearing a neck brace.

As for the pick, the Jags decided to go out and get Trevor Lawrence some more help in the passing game, as the team selected LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. with the No. 23 overall pick. Thomas is really big and really fast, and should be able to provide quite the deep threat once the season rolls around. Hopefully by then, Khan will not have a neck brace on.

