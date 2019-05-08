Getty Image

Tuesday afternoon gave soccer fans one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the sport. Liverpool stormed back in front of a wholly unglued home crowd to beat Barcelona, 4-0 (4-3 on aggregate), and secure a spot in the Champions League finals. It was a match no one will forget any time soon, and it set the bar awfully high for the two squads tasked with competing to take on Liverpool in Madrid next month.

Ajax and Tottenham Hotspur managed to meet, and possibly exceed, that bar. The pair of squads put forth efforts worthy of a competition of this stature, and by the time the dust settled in Amsterdam, Spurs walked off the pitch with a heart-stopping 3-2 win. It was tied on aggregate, but thanks to their three away goals, Tottenham moved on.

Unlike Barcelona one day before, Ajax, which entered the second leg of the tie with a 1-0 lead, managed to extend their lead. The young Dutch side, which have been the story of the tournament this year, struck first with a goal off a corner kick. Lasse Schöne whipped a ball into the box, where 19-year-old captain Matthijs de Ligt beat Hugo Lloris.