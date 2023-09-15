Jason Kelce Danced Around A Question About Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Dating Rumors

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings 34-28 on Thursday Night Football, moving to 2-0 on the young season as they look to make their way back to the Super Bowl for the second straight year.

While it hasn’t been as dominant a start as Philly fans hoped to the season, with one-score wins over the Patriots and Vikings, it’s still an unblemished opening two weeks. Leading the way on Thursday night was the Eagles rushing attack, as D’Andre Swift ran for 175 yards and a touchdown, following the lead of Jason Kelce and the dominant Philly offensive line. After the game, Kelce and Jalen Hurts (who had 2 rushing touchdowns himself) joined the TNF postgame crew on Amazon to talk about the win — Kelce also conveniently has a documentary about he and his brother, Travis, that just released on Amazon.

As the conversation went on, Tony Gonzalez couldn’t resist using the documentary and his daughter as cover to ask Jason the question on everyone’s mind regarding the Kelce family: Are the rumors about Travis and Taylor Swift dating real? Jason, unsurprisingly, was not about to confirm anything about his brother’s dating life, especially with the biggest pop star on the planet, on a national broadcast, dancing around the question and making a rather incredible call back to his brother’s dating show “Catching Kelce.”

Tony Gonzalez tries to get Jason Kelce to give up the inside info on Travis & Taylor Swift

Jalen Hurts gave Kelce an early opportunity to laugh, which I think helped him gather his thoughts on how best to give a non-answer to that question. Jason denied he has any idea as to what his brother is doing in his love life before somewhat awkwardly landing the plane by saying he’s sure Travis will have fun and they’ll just see what happens “with whoever he ends up with.” It’s not a firm denial, but also certainly not confirmation of the rumors, so for now we’ll just have to keep listening to where the gossip winds blow with updates on the Travis-Taylor rumors.