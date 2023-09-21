Cowboys Star CB Trevon Diggs Reportedly Tore His ACL At Practice

The Dallas Cowboys are off to an incredible start to the 2023 NFL season, as they have played the most complete first two weeks of anyone in the league, outscoring the Giants and Jets 70-10 in their first two games.

Dak Prescott and the offense unsurprisingly get a good bit of attention, but Dallas has looked like one of the most terrifying defenses in the league thus far, as Micah Parsons wrecks shop up front, a stout interior is incredibly difficult to run on, and the secondary has shut down the backend in the passing game. A big part of that secondary is fourth year star corner Trevon Diggs, who notched his first interception of the season on Sunday against Zach Wilson.

On Thursday, terrible news broke from Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport that Diggs was out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in Cowboys practice earlier in the day, handing a significant blow to a great defense.

An MRI already confirmed Trevon Diggs' injury, per source. He's done for the season. https://t.co/PQ7mS4a9hV — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 21, 2023

For Diggs, it’s a brutal way to see his season end so early after starting it with the promise of yet another potential All-Pro campaign. For the Cowboys, they have lots of talent on the defensive side of the ball so it’s possible they can withstand this and still be a Super Bowl contender, but it certainly takes some punch out of their secondary and makes their margin for error even thinner in defending the passing game. Diggs is an elite ballhawk at corner and has steadily gotten better as a cover man in picking his spots to gamble to become a much more reliable corner down-by-down. Losing him shifts more pressure onto the rest of the secondary to make up for his absence, with Jourdan Lewis and DaRon Bland as those that will have to play bigger roles alongside Stephon Gilmore going forward this season.