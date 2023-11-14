stefon diggs trevon diggs
Trevon Diggs Tweets That Stefon Diggs ‘Gotta Get Up Outta There’ After The Bills Lost To The Broncos

It took a whole lot for the Buffalo Bills to lose to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football this week. The Bills turned the ball over four times and committed a pair of backbreaking penalties down the stretch that opened the door for the Broncos to walk out of Buffalo with a 24-22 win.

One guy who did not have an especially good night was Stefon Diggs, the Bills’ top skill position player and one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Diggs caught three balls for 34 yards and no touchdowns, and was only targeted five times on the night by Josh Allen. In a game where a QB struggles the way Allen did — 15-for-26, 177 yards, three total turnovers — feeding the ball to your No. 1 receiver is usually a good way to get on track.

Instead, Diggs had season-low marks in receptions, targets, and yards, and after the game, his brother, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, tweeted that he would like to see a change in scenery.

Diggs wears his heart on his sleeve, which has made him one of the NFL’s most productive receivers over the years and has led to some awkward moments on the sideline with Allen in particular. There’s no indication as of right now that he wants out of Buffalo or anything, but if it ever comes to that point, it sure seems like his brother would support his decision.

