Tristan Wirfs Gave His Mom The NFL Draft Red Carpet Experience At Home

Taking a page out of the WNBA playbook, University of Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs busted out his best grey hoodie and strongest hairdo in his driveway, in lieu of a traditional catwalk down the NFL Draft red carpet.

Like every NFL player with a great head of hair, Wirfs attributes his style and health to Head and Shoulders, with whom he’s already landed a nice endorsement from the looks of his tweet. He made sure to give his mom the special red carpet treatment in their front yard, complete with a bouquet of flowers.

Who needs Vegas? Highly-rated OT Tristan Wirfs invites his mom, Sarah, to walk the red carpet in front of their home in Mount Vernon, Iowa. They lived in a trailer park until Tristan was 5. In a few hours, he will be a first-round pick. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/yO7iUxE9WH — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) April 23, 2020

Typically, NFL draft picks get to appear on-location in their best suits, flaunt their style, hang out in the green room, and grab a hat from the commissioner as they’re selected. Without that opportunity, Wirfs and others took matters into his own hands to show off some more casual red carpet looks at home.

The former Cyclones standout donned some nice blue jeans and a comfy grey hoodie, then traipsed up and down his own driveway at home in Iowa rather than in front of the cameras in Las Vegas, as he might have expected. Wirfs sits atop the Uproxx offensive tackle big board and is widely expected to go in the top 10 on Thursday night, as teams such as the Dolphins are potentially eyeing a move up to nab an offensive tackle like Wirfs based on his impressive size and athleticism.