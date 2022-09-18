It seemed as though the Ravens would cruise to a win, particularly after Lamar Jackson broke a 79-yard touchdown run at the end of the third quarter to put Baltimore up 35-14.

However, the Dolphins would start chipping away, with Tagovailoa starting to deal. The young star QB hit River Cracraft for a short touchdown with just over 12 minutes to play to make it 35-21, and from there things got real interesting. The Ravens offense began to sputter, getting stuffed on a 4th and 1 at the Miami 40 on their next drive to put the ball back in Tua’s hands, who responded swiftly with a bomb to Tyreek Hill for a touchdown.

TUA TO TYREEK FOR 48 YARDS! Tua's fourth TD pass of the day 📺: #MIAvsBAL on CBS

With just over five minutes to go, a botched coverage left Hill wide open again down the sideline, making for the easiest touchdown pass Tua will make all season to tie the game as the Ravens rookie corner blew an assignment, assuming he had safety help over the top that was not there.

After the Ravens took the lead back on a 51-yard field goal from Justin Tucker, Tagovailoa had two minutes to orchestrate a tying or winning drive and marched the Dolphins down into the red zone. With under 20 seconds to play, Tua found Waddle once again for the game-winning touchdown, going up high to find his favorite target, putting Miami up four with 14 seconds to play.

It was an unbelievable comeback (one of two on the day, along with the Jets), and left the Ravens crowd stunned as what had been a showcase for Lamar and the Baltimore offense became the best game of young Tagovailoa’s career. Tua threw for 469 yards, six touchdowns, and two picks on 50 passing attempts, as Mike McDaniel let him loose to sling it down the stretch as they clawed their way back into it. His performance overshadowed Jackson’s tremendous outing on the other side, has he threw for 318 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions, to go along with 119 rushing yards on nine carries and that long touchdown.

Miami improves to 2-0 with the win, while Baltimore drops to 1-1, and Dolphins fans will be fully Tua-pilled after this game if they weren’t already.