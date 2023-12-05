The ManningCast is known for going in … let’s call it pretty strange directions. Peyton and Eli Manning’s occasional simulcast during Monday Night Football games will bring in folks from worlds of sports and entertainment who use the laid back environment as an opportunity to have a little bit of fun, which occasionally leads to things like “Arnold Schwarzenegger brought his donkey onto the show.”

Fast forward to Monday night, when Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa joined the Mannings during the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars. While it’s a game that Tagovailoa could watch closely due to the way it impacts the Miami Dolphins — Jacksonville is fighting for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, Cincinnati has a shot of sneaking into the playoffs and potentially being a team Miami will have to play — he decided to go in another direction and show off his ability to play Eric Clapton’s “Tears in Heaven” on a guitar.

Tua Tagovailoa plays Eric Clapton's "Tears in Heaven" on guitar. And Peyton Manning sings… play-by-play of the Bengals-Jaguars game. 🏈🎸🎶#MNF #ManningCast pic.twitter.com/agamkzaInC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 5, 2023

After responding to Peyton’s request for “Rocky Top” by playing “Sweet Home Alabama,” Tagovailoa thought for a second about what he could do. He then confidently said that he could play “Tears in Heaven,” and credit to him, that is certainly “Tears in Heaven.” Peyton tried to have some fun by singing stuff that happened in the game to the tune of Clapton’s song, but I will be 100 percent honest: That is second here to the fact that I could have had 1,000 guesses as to what Tua would play here and I would have not ended up on “Tears in Heaven.”