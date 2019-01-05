The first NFL playoff game of 2019 needed a bit of juice, and a war of words translating into a pregame outfit is just what the doctor ordered. So a special shoutout goes to Johnathan Joseph of the Houston Texans and T.Y. Hilton, who should see plenty of each other in Houston on Saturday.

The run up to this AFC South showdown was not about how the teams were playing each other for a third time, or even Andrew Luck’s resurgence this season after recovering from battle wounds endured at Manassas. Instead, it was about Joseph calling Hilton a “clown” earlier in the week.

Hilton, no doubt, knew about the quote. Which is why he showed up to Houston’s NRG Stadium wearing a clown mask along with his usual pregame wardrobe.