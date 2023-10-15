tyreek hill
Here’s The Video From The Phone Tyreek Hill Grabbed For His Backflip Celebration

Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins have been almost unstoppable this year on offense, with the exception of a lopsided loss to the Bills in Buffalo a couple weeks back. Otherwise, the Miami offense has just torched opponents with their speed, which they augment with motion to get their guys moving before the snap and apply incredible pressure to the defense.

On Sunday, the Dolphins got off to a rare slow start with back-to-back three-and-outs, falling behind 14-0 to the Carolina Panthers. From there, they hit their stride and rattled off three straight touchdown drives to restore order and reclaim a 21-14 advantage going into halftime, with the third of those touchdowns being Hill absolutely torching a Carolina DB on a go route. After he got into the end zone, Hill went looking for a way to add a little bit extra to his celebration and came across a camera guy with a phone, grabbing it and doing his backflip celebration while holding it.

The phone Tyreek grabbed was that of someone from the NFL UK account, who quickly posted the video to Twitter — which is just a very blurry Hill flipping and then it cuts out. However, they quickly deleted the video, but the internet moves too quickly for that.

We’ll see if Hill catches a fine for this, and that seems likely given the league had the video quickly taken down, which is a shame because this is a pretty creative celebration that could’ve given the NFL some sweet, sweet engagement on social

