UCF Is Annoying And They Want It That Way

Getty Image

ORLANDO — As Spectrum Stadium waited for a review on a fourth quarter fumble that would eventually go UCF’s way, the crowd full of Knights fans did something really lame. Something you’re never supposed to do at a sporting event. They broke out the wave. Nobody really knows why the wave stinks, but it’s universally agreed upon that the wave should stop being attempted at large gatherings of people.

Yet, without fail, Spectrum Stadium had one going. Kirk Herbstreit, a popular punching back for the UCF faithful, incredulously said on broadcast “The wave? I haven’t seen that in…10 years?” He sounded amused because here was this annoying fanbase that’s always in his Twitter mentions screaming about the Playoff doing the wave while they dominate a good Cincinnati team. The wave is annoying. UCF fans are annoying. It’s just so fitting isn’t it?

UCF decided it had to be annoying late last season. It was the only way to properly get the attention it wanted. They were in the midst of an undefeated season where they kicked the absolute snot out of everybody on their schedule and eventually defeated Auburn in the Peach Bowl. Throughout that magical season, the College Football Playoff committee never once put UCF in the Top 10. The AP eventually put them in its Top 10 after that Peach Bowl, but as far as the Playoff committee was concerned, UCF was never in consideration.

From that point on, UCF and their fans decided it was going to be the loudest most obnoxious school in the country. You were going to hear about them whether you liked it or not and it all started with a National Championship claim. The championship claim is a point of contention among a lot of fans. I asked a Notre Dame fan that was checking out College Gameday in Orlando if he wanted to comment about UCF and the Playoff. He said he probably shouldn’t do that. When I told him that he didn’t need to say anything nice, his response was that’s because he wouldn’t have anything nice to say.