With so much uncertainty surrounding the 2020 college football season, both in regards to what it will look like and how it can be completed safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Connecticut has decided to take a drastic step. It was announced on Wednesday morning that the Huskies’ football program would not compete this fall, giving them the distinction of being the first FBS university to make the decision to pass on playing football this year.

“We engaged and listened to the concerns of our football student-athletes and feel this is the best decision for their health, safety, and well-being,” UConn head coach Randy Edsall said in a release. “Our team is united in this approach and we will use this time to further player development within the program and gear ourselves to the 2021 season.”

Edsall’s players also put out a statement, explaining that they “are in full support” of the decision to pass on playing this year.

“We have many health concerns and not enough is known about the potential long term effects of contracting COVID-19,” the players said. “Additionally, we have not had the optimal time to train mentally & physically to be properly prepared to compete this season. We love this game and love competing. We came to campus in the beginning of July knowing there would be challenges presented by the pandemic but it is apparent to us now that these challenges are impossible to overcome.”

The Huskies were slated to play this season as an independent following their final year as a member of the American Athletic Conference this year. While no other FBS schools have announced a similar decision, some smaller schools have opted to not play this fall, while a collection of players from FBS schools like Minnesota, Penn State, and Virginia Tech have decided to opt out of this season with an eye on the 2021 NFL Draft.

