UFC 221: Full Results And The Best Highlights From Rockhold vs. Romero

02.11.18 4 weeks ago

UFC 221 has followed in the footsteps of multiple UFC cards lately with a main event in flux due to injuries and last-minute drama thanks to Yoel Romero missing weight. Now, only Luke Rockhold can win the interim middleweight strap and face Robert Whittaker for the unified belt some time in the coming months. If Yoel wins, who knows?

Here are the full, slightly lackluster results from Perth, Australia. (With a special bonus eye gouging highlight.)

Main Card

-Yoel Romero def. Luke Rockhold via KO (round 2). This was an uppercut from HELL. (Check out our replays here.)

-Curtis Blaydes def. Mark Hunt via unanimous decision (Blaydes dominated Hunt on the ground. Bummer. Check out our full write up here.)

-Tai Tuivasa def. Cyril Asker via KO (round 1)

-Jake Matthews def. Li Jingliang via unanimous decision

-Tyson Pedro def. Saparbek Safarov via kimura submission (round 1)

