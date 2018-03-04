Brian Ortega Becomes The First Man To Finish Frankie Edgar By Nailing A Monster Uppercut At UFC 222

#MMA #UFC
03.04.18 6 days ago

The UFC is lucky it’s got guys like Frankie Edgar on the roster who are willing to step up when needed to save a card. Edgar was originally set to fight featherweight champ Max Holloway at UFC 222 until an injury took Max off the card. But rather than wait on the sidelines for his shot, Edgar decided to stay on the card and take on the very tricky jiu-jitsu ace Brian ‘T-City’ Ortega.

Ortega is 13-0 with stoppage wins over names like Cub Swanson, Clay Guida, and Thiago Tavarez. But Edgar is the prospect killer: he beat the brakes off of Matrix martial artist Yair Rodriguez last May and is now looking to do the same to the 27-year-old Ortega. But Ortega’s grappling skillset lines up nicely with Frankie’s wrestling base. Did Frankie make a mistake taking this fight?

The answer is yes. Edgar’s boxing skills had Ortega moving backward through the first round, but coming into the final minute Ortega caught Edgar with a huge elbow that stunned the former champ. He followed that up with a massive uppercut that landed flush on Edgar’s jaw, absolutely flattening him onto the canvas. The fight was called at 4:44 of round one, with Ortega getting the satisfaction of being the first fighter to ever finish Frankie Edgar.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSBRIAN ORTEGAFRANKIE EDGARMMAUFCUFC 222

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP