Max Holloway Has Been Pulled From UFC 226 With ‘Concussion-Like Symptoms’

Contributing Writer
07.04.18

Getty Image

July 7’s UFC 226 pay-per-view lost its co-main event as featherweight champ Max Holloway has been taken off the card with “concussion-like symptoms.” That’s obviously a scary injury, scary enough for us to largely forget about the pain of losing a great fight like Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega.

The news was announced by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, who shared a statement from Holloway’s management.

Here’s some of that footage his management mentioned with Holloway looking extremely tired and stumbling over his words.

