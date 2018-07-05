July 7’s UFC 226 pay-per-view lost its co-main event as featherweight champ Max Holloway has been taken off the card with “concussion-like symptoms.” That’s obviously a scary injury, scary enough for us to largely forget about the pain of losing a great fight like Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega.
The news was announced by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, who shared a statement from Holloway’s management.
Here’s some of that footage his management mentioned with Holloway looking extremely tired and stumbling over his words.
Join The Discussion: Log In With