Getty Image

Valentina Shevchenko (18-3) knocked out Jessica Eye (14-8) with a devastating head kick to successfully defend her UFC flyweight title at UFC 238 on Saturday, June 9, from the United Center in Chicago.

Shevchenko was dominant in the first, setting things up with body kicks before peppering Eye with shots to the head. Shevchenko ended the round by taking her to the ground and nearly submitting her.