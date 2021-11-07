Kamaru Usman (20-1) earned a unanimous decision victory over Colby Covington (16-3) to retain his welterweight title on Saturday night at UFC 268 from Madison Square Garden in New York.

The heated rivalry between Usman and Covington picked up right where it left off in the first round. Covington was much more reserved with his striking, attempting a takedown early on, which Usman rolled through and maintained control. Back on their feet, Usman was patient waiting for his shots. Covington landed a stiff left hand, then Usman slipped a right and earned a takedown. Covington quickly escaped to his feet, where the chess match continued. Usman opened a cut under Covington’s right eye with an errant headbutt, then continued to pepper away at that cut with stiff jabs to close the round.

In the second, Usman set up his shot with feints, then walked the challenger down with his heavy jab. Covington began to chip away with little leg kicks, then tried to attack with aggressive shots up top. Usman was patient, looking for his openings and dropping combinations to the body, then head. Usman stuffed another takedown attempt, continued to walk down Covington, and hurt Covington badly with a short left hook, sending him to the ground. He couldn’t end the fight, though, as the challenger scrambled to safety as the round ended.

In the third, Usman continued where he left off with a patient, methodical approach. Covington strung together a nice combination, but Usman didn’t deviate from his gameplan. Covington yet again tried a takedown and Usman stuffed it. Back on their feet, Covington began to find his confidence, with a handful of combinations up top as he blitzed forward. But Usman was unfazed as he stood and threw with the challenger.

Covington picked up the pace in the fourth, jabbing away at Usman and beginning to find his range with a handful of shots. Usman and Covington exchanged big shots in the middle of the Octagon before the challenger landed a big body shot. Covington stung Usman with another big shot, but the champ continued to fight him off with his own onslaught of shots. At the end of the round, Covington appeared to have hurt Usman before the bell rung.