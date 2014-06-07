UFC Fight Night 42 Live Discussion – Suplex and Toothpicks

Welcome, fight fans and friends! UFC hits the chicken-n-meth mecca, Albuquerque, New Mexico, for Fight Night 42! There are maybe lightweight and flyweight title implications in these fights, which is always fun! You can check out the stunningly accurate With Leather Staff predictions while you wait for the fights to start, and then read my breakdown of why in the heck you should watch dudes punch each other in the face on a Saturday night (Speaking of, where are the ding-dang women’s bantamweight fights, yo?!)

The Fight Pass prelims start at 7:30 PM ET, and man, are they lonely. Just the sole bout, Patrick “Would You Like a Biscotti With That” Cummins taking on Roger Narvaez.

The regular prelims are on Fox Sports 1 at 8:00 PM, and there’s a lot to like in this block of punch mens. A Librarian is fighting a Super Saiyan, an awesome flyweight scrap between Scotty Jorgensen and Danny Martinez is on the slate, and Pettis the Younger is back in the cage! Teeny-tiny Showtime kicks for everyone!

The main card stays on Fox Sports 1 at 10:00 PM ET for some stuff that really gets me HYPE. Bryan Caraway will hopefully get soundly thrashed, because nobody likes that stupid idiot. Yves Edwards will hopefully be able to finish his career with a win (Not saying he should retire, I just don’t want the last practitioner of THUGJITSU to get cut from the UFC after another loss). There’s a flyweight fight between two top contenders both named John (Illuminati conspiracy? PROBABLY!) that should be crazy-insane to watch (If our eyeballs can even keep up). The co-main event features local, hometown here and lovable lunatic, Diego Sanchez return to his “Nightmare” roots as he fights Ross Pearson. Just skip the steak tartare and quail eggs this time around, Diego.

The main event of the evening is five rounds in the UFC lightweight division. Benson “Smooth” Henderson and Rustam “Tiger” Khabilov will be smashing their grappling skills into each other at a frenetic pace, with the possibility that the winner inches ever closer to a title shot at whoever wins between Anthony Pettis and Gilbert Melendez.

I really like this card, you guys. It’s gonna be fantastic, and I’m sure we’ll all have tons of fun in the comments, so I hope to see you typing away down below!