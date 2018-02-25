Jeremy Stephens Drops A Flying H-Bomb On Josh Emmett At UFC Orlando

#MMA #UFC
02.24.18 2 weeks ago

The UFC’s return to Orlando on big FOX may have been lacking some star power, but to make up for that they did their best to design a main event that would guarantee a knock down drag out war ending with a knockout. In one corner: Jeremy Stephens, a 28-fight UFC veteran with the organization with 17 wins coming via KO. In the other: up and comer Josh Emmett, who was last seen stealing the soul of highly ranked Ricardo Lamas…

Unfortunately for Emmett, Stephens just can’t be stopped. He ended up knocking out Emmett early into the second round, catching Emmett coming in sloppy and dropping him to the mat where a nearly illegal knee and a Hendo-style flying punch finished his opponent off. Replays showed the knee just missing the head of a clearly grounded Emmett, keeping the finish from turning into a pretty big injustice.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSJEREMY STEPHENSjosh emmettMMAUFCUFC Orlando

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP