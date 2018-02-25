Jeremy Stephens Drops A Flying H-Bomb On Josh Emmett At UFC Orlando

The left hook of @LilHeathenMMA that was the beginning of the end! #UFCOrlando pic.twitter.com/2TzDOciIDM — UFC (@ufc) February 25, 2018

The UFC’s return to Orlando on big FOX may have been lacking some star power, but to make up for that they did their best to design a main event that would guarantee a knock down drag out war ending with a knockout. In one corner: Jeremy Stephens, a 28-fight UFC veteran with the organization with 17 wins coming via KO. In the other: up and comer Josh Emmett, who was last seen stealing the soul of highly ranked Ricardo Lamas…

Unfortunately for Emmett, Stephens just can’t be stopped. He ended up knocking out Emmett early into the second round, catching Emmett coming in sloppy and dropping him to the mat where a nearly illegal knee and a Hendo-style flying punch finished his opponent off. Replays showed the knee just missing the head of a clearly grounded Emmett, keeping the finish from turning into a pretty big injustice.