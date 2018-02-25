Max Griffin Comes Out On Top After A Bloody War With ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry At UFC Orlando

02.24.18 2 weeks ago

‘Platinum’ Mike Perry arrived in the UFC with a bang in 2016, brutally knocking his opponents out in all four of his wins with the promotion. In fact, every single one of his 11 career wins have come via violent KO. That fact, combined with his endlessly entertaining alpha male personality have made him a fan and promotional favorite.

After dropping his last fight to the much more experienced Santiago Ponzinibbio, the UFC went ahead and gave Perry a lighter challenge for his hometown fight in the scrappy Max Griffin (1-2 UFC). The match up was clearly made to elicit fireworks … and you could argue, with Perry a -370 favorite, another beaut of a ‘Platinum’ knockout highlight.

That would have been nice, but instead Max Griffin stayed outside of Perry’s range and outstruck him over three rounds for a 29-27, 29-27, 30-27 decision.

