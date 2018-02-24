A UFC Fighter Marched Forward Like A Zombie Until Sam Alvey Crumpled Him With A Massive Blow At UFC Orlando

02.24.18

It hasn’t been a great past 12 months for our favorite spray tanned man Sam Alvey as he’s coming off a 1-2 run with all the fights being pretty boring stinkers. But it wasn’t always like that. When he arrived in the UFC he won his first five fights off first round finishes. Now with his move up to light heavyweight he’s tapped into the old ‘Smiling’ Sam, finishing Marcin Prachnio with, you guessed it, a first round KO.

Prachnio is a Polish karate fighter coming into the UFC with a 13-2 record, but his flashy style was no match for the meat and potatoes of Alvey, who caught the first spinning kick Prachnio threw and started bullying the European around. Coming into the final minute of the first round, Alvey caught the low handed Prachnio with a heavy right hook coming in, dropping him. After failing to lock in a front choke, he backed off and Prachnio bulled forward in anger … only to get another massive overhand right to the jaw, dropping him limp to the canvas.

