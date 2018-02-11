Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Insult commentary. It’s always been an issue in sports, and especially MMA, where the blood, sweat, and tears are right in front of the viewer’s face. It’s difficult to figure out exactly why some people want to outright bash fighters when they’re knocked unconscious or are forced to tap, but it happens so often that it feels like an undeniable part of the subculture that is MMA fandom.

But as MMA grows, celebrities and others are being called on to deliver their thoughts on the UFC’s fights every week, and now they’re partaking in the lowly commentary. Like Snoop Dogg, who is part of an alternative broadcast team with Urijah Faber for Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series (which is a weird name for a show considering none of these fighters are actually contenders when they enter the UFC).

Snoop has already made headlines for mocking Daniel Cormier after his teary post-fight interview following his second loss to Jon Jones. Now Snoop is getting called out by respected veteran Matt Brown, who wants to punch Snoop if he sees him after what Snoop said about Conor McGregor.

“Snoop Dogg, that piece of sh*t. I’ll call him out. He called Conor a b*tch. That’s not cool, man. He put it on public. He could’ve apologized, deleted it, whatever. If I see him at the UFC (Performance Institute), I might just punch him. I’m cool with that.” That really offends me, man. People have their opinions about (Conor), I respect the sh*t out of that guy. I love what he’s done, I love his shtick. I think he’s a true sportsman.”

Brown’s rage just might be somewhat misdirected, however. Maybe he should be asking Dana White why he’s allowing Snoop to call the fights and probably make more money than most fighters earn by bashing them than actually taking a punch.

As Joe Rogan says: “This is way more intense. It’s personal. You’re mocking a guy who’s putting his health on his line against a trained killer. You have to have respect. You have to have some understanding of it.”

Brown goes on to say that if you’ve never trained, you shouldn’t talk about it with pure disrespect. Most people will change their tune on MMA after their first session of BJJ training or a few rounds of boxing. Now go in there with 4oz gloves, get hit and talk sh*t. Ain’t gonna happen.

