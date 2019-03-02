Getty Image

The United States Women’s National Team is getting ready to defend their status as world champions this summer at the 2019 World Cup. In preparation for the tournament, the team is one of four squads participating in the fourth annual SheBelieves Cup, a collection of stateside games against some of the best women’s teams in the world.

Fans in Nashville on Saturday will get the opportunity to watch a potentially outstanding match, as the United States will take on England. The Yanks currently sit at No. 1 in FIFA’s world rankings, while England, the team atop the SheBelieves Cup through one match, sits in fourth.

Beyond the fact that the football should be really exciting, U.S. Soccer announced the United States will use the match to “honor powerful, influential, iconic and inspirational women.” The squad won’t have their last names across the back of their kits, instead, the players got the opportunity to select a woman who inspires them and wear their names on their shirts.