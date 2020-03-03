The syndicated game show world is full of questions about what happens when the current hosts of both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune call it quits. Fans have a hard time imagining Jeopardy! without Alex Trebek at this point, and Wheel host Pat Sajak has already said he doesn’t care who replaces him once he’s gone.

One easy pick at this point would be letter-turner Vanna White, who actually replaced Sajak during his spell away from the show due to a since-resolved medical issue in late 2019. But according to White, she’s not exactly eager to take up the role if Sajak were to retire.

Mo Rocca of CBS Sunday Morning interviewed White about a variety of things, including how good she is at marbles. The feature also included talk of her time manning the Wheel, hosting the show in Sajak’s absence. White said she was “so nervous” in the role and admitted she isn’t eager to do it again.

“Uhm, it’s not at the top of my list,” she replied. “I loved being there, I loved doing it. But I was so nervous. Maybe if I did it a few more times, I would feel better about it. But I’m my worst critic.”

Despite her apprehension, Sajak had huge praise for White’s spot start in the hosting role during what could have been a difficult time for the show.

“The fact that she did it speak volumes about her,” he said. “It would have been very easy for her to say, ‘I’m sorry, this is not what I do.’ But the audience was rooting for her and almost proud to see her up there.”

This certainly doesn’t solve what happens when Sajak does quit for good, but White’s certainly got a lot of support around the set if she wants the gig.