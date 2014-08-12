Watch This Guy Absolutely Eat It During A Steeplechase Race in Europe

Senior Editor
08.12.14 3 Comments
Victor Garcia

Getty Image

As far as steeplechase injuries go, this one’s pretty brutal. Spain’s Victor Garcia tried to make up some ground on the final hurdle at the European Championship in Zurich. But his trail leg got caught at the last second, leading to one of the worst faceplants you’ll ever see. One of those that you can’t bear to watch more than a few…who am I kidding, you’re gonna watch this over and over aren’t you?

Garcia laid on the ground for quite some time before officials carted him off. According to the Telegraph, he has no memory of the incident.

Not surprised, really, when you see this slow motion replay.

“Is he died” is a perfectly legitimate question after watching that. Have mercy.

