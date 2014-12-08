Johnny Manziel Calls Out Brian Hoyer, Says ‘I Would Have F*cking Hit Him’ After Josh Gordon Overthrow

Things just got real in Cleveland. During the third quarter of today’s game against the Colts, starting quarterback Brian Hoyer overthrew Josh Gordon on a relatively easy go pattern down the sideline. Moments later, CBS cameras caught Johnny Manziel mouthing something not so nice.

The overwhelming consensus from internet lip readers was “I would’ve f*cking hit him.”

Definitive evidence? Probably not.
Worth talking about? Absolutely.

According to Jay Glazer, Manziel was benched this week in large part because he was out at the Cavs game Tuesday night. So, yeah, this quarterback controversy’s going to get a lot uglier.

