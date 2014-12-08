Johnny Manziel Calls Out Brian Hoyer, Says ‘I Would Have F*cking Hit Him’ After Josh Gordon Overthrow

Things just got real in Cleveland. During the third quarter of today’s game against the Colts, starting quarterback Brian Hoyer overthrew Josh Gordon on a relatively easy go pattern down the sideline. Moments later, CBS cameras caught Johnny Manziel mouthing something not so nice.
The overwhelming consensus from internet lip readers was “I would’ve f*cking hit him.”
Definitive evidence? Probably not.
Worth talking about? Absolutely.
According to Jay Glazer, Manziel was benched this week in large part because he was out at the Cavs game Tuesday night. So, yeah, this quarterback controversy’s going to get a lot uglier.
Double update: that’s not Adam Schefter’s twitter
Quick removal, nicely done.
I seen it.
That wasn’t even live for 15 seconds so I’m not sure how you guys saw it.
it shows up on the RSS feed.
Andy Isaac
“That wasn’t even live for 15 seconds so I’m not sure how you guys saw it.”
Welcome to the internet! You made a mistake and didnt realize it for a whole 15 seconds and suddenly there is a thread dedicated to your momentary mistake.
Ha ha silly rabbit, just because you recycle news on the web does not mean you understand the web. (echoing evil laugh)
Petulance.
Technically he would have ran around in circles and just heaved the ball up in the air hoping his receiver came back for it.
“I would have fuckin hit him”? Really? I keep watching it and all I see is gnashing teeth.
We’ll all wait, all of us, until you catch up then.
@Digital Wonderbread
What?
We already know what he said. What, you don’t yet? Again?
Yeah I don’t know how there are so many expert lip readers out there.
Power of suggestibility more likely
What he meant was “Punched him in the face”.
Browns gonna Brown.
So Andy I usually don’t like to nitpick ya… Guy who posts about hockey is OK in my book, but the title of this article is a little much.
What’s wrong with the headline?
that’s not really calling hoyer out. its more, muttered a critique to himself on the sideline.
You are basically quoting him and putting a motive behind it because his mouth moved and you can play bad lip reading. You figured it was the best clickbait (ugh I didn’t want to do this) so you made a definitive statement based on some crappy speculation. I for one clicked thinking I’d see Manziel saying this in a press conference. All you needed to do was suggest he might’ve or better yet leave it up for debate, which it most certainly is
Can you guys imagine a world where the Browns actually have their shit together?
I can’t. “Oh shit, we gotta play the Browns this week.”
They’re named after shit. How is that worrisome?
Im ready to see JFF spin it…fuckin Hoyer has 0Tds and 7ints last 3 games, let the bro play.
I’m enjoying the battle between Hoyer and Kyle Orton for who will be Lovie Smith’s shitty QB for next years Bucs team.
@TFBuckFutter Really feel for Marriota, they are just going to ruin that kid….this is why they shouldn’t have nice thing.
So getting Isaac’d is now a thing at uproxx too? Does have the same ring as Rowles’d though.
i like kurp’d the best
Fuck this thread. Im more shocked the Browns fucked up that lead and lost. They were ahead the entire time.
You were shocked that the Browns blew a lead? Huh.
@ justinjump. Do what your name says
UPDATE!!!! After he said that he was handed a sinkers because he blows cock at football when he’s hungry……..or full by the way GOOO PATRIOTS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Holy shit. You can pronounce your rs?
According to provided gif and vine, he didn’t even come close to saying what he’s accused of here. It looks to me like he’s saying “I didn’t do that”. Fuck you Andy. You’re better than this.
bahahahaha he was benched because he went to a cavs game? browns gonna browns.
I think what everyone is missing here is that, even if Manziel DID say “I would’ve fuckin hit him”, he was implying that if he were Josh Gordon on that overthrow, he (as Josh Gordon) would’ve hit Hoyer.
Because we all know, based on Manziel fumbling the ball twice on a single play, that if he were doing it himself, he probably would’ve swung on Hoyer and ended up knocking himself out.
So…calling a guy out now includes mouthing something on the sideline? Okay.