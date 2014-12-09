This Kurt Rambis Impersonator Is The Hero The Los Angeles Lakers Need Right Now

#Viral Videos
Senior Editor
12.09.14

Nut hugging shorts…check.
Fanny pack…check.
Goggles…check.

This guy went all out at last night’s Lakers game and we absolutely love him for it.

And how about the girls inches away from his pulsating crotch? Ladies of SOCAL, can you deal with Kurt Rambis all up in your face?

[The Big Lead]

TOPICS#Viral Videos
TAGSAWKWARD WHITE PEOPLEdancingViral Videos

