This Kurt Rambis Impersonator Is The Hero The Los Angeles Lakers Need Right Now

Nut hugging shorts…check.
Fanny pack…check.
Goggles…check.
This guy went all out at last night’s Lakers game and we absolutely love him for it.
And how about the girls inches away from his pulsating crotch? Ladies of SOCAL, can you deal with Kurt Rambis all up in your face?
He had an Andrew Bynum impersonator with him but he blew out his knee in the parking lot.
Around 1990 I went to a Suns game at the old coliseum. After the game we went to the side parking lot where a few players parked.
The players had some nice rides. Rambis drove a white minivan with one of those boomerang antennas on the top. The kind you used to see on limos.
That’s perfect. Somebody needs to make a movie.