Every now and then, a quarterback throws a pass that does not seem like it should be possible. They mean to do whatever they do, of course, but the pass that they throw is so breathtaking that it leads to a bunch of football fans wonder what the hell just happened — think, for instance, of the incomplete pass Patrick Mahomes threw in the Super Bowl when his body was parallel to the ground.

A rare offshoot of this is when the quarterback seems to do something unintentionally and it somehow works out. That, my friends, is what happened during Saturday’s spring FCS showdown between Villanova and Delaware. Wildcats signal caller Daniel Smith took a snap on third-and-1 from the doorstep, rolled out to his right, and then did some total nonsense that I can’t really describe. Just watch.

What?!? How?!? Look at this TD Pass from @NovaFootball as they cut it to a one-score game with 3 minutes remaining. pic.twitter.com/Jpc3aIkGRW — CAA Football (@CAAFootball) April 17, 2021

I think it’s probably safe to say this was an accident and the ball just slipped out of his hands? Maybe he meant it intentionally! I don’t know. It’s stupid. But stupid is very good here, because this is one hell of a play by Smith to turn a sack into a touchdown, even if he did not mean to do this by any stretch of the imagination.