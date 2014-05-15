Vintage Best And Worst: In Your House – International Incident

Hi everyone!
It’s me again with another installment of Vintage Best and Worst.
This time we’re doing an In Your House, which I forgot is only a couple of hours long, so we’re getting a shorter thing this week. Bummer. Also, most of them aren’t that great so that’s a bummer too. Next week, though, things pick up substantially as we get WCW Fall Brawl 1996: THE EVENT THAT CHANGES EVERYTHING.
One good thing about the rise of MMA is that the submission hold has really returned to pro wrestling – I barely remember any being used in the Attitude era outside of the Liontamer/Sharpshooter.
They were used plenty, just not very often as signature maneuvers. Around 2000 is when we really saw a boom in submission finishers, especially when The Radicalz came in.
There were a few, but, they were more part of the five moves of doom than the signature. Mandible claw not withstanding. Stone Cold still pulled out the million dollar sleeper hold once in a while. But when he and Mcmahon’s feud took off, that went away. But I remember Savio Vega always used the camel clutch. And someone had a single leg boston crab
I remember Sunny’s shtick at the time being that she was following the tag team championship. If a team won the belts, she’d become their manager.
That’s how I remember it too. I don’t remember anyone in the Smokin’ Gunns “falling in love” with Sunny (and I don’t remember about the Godwins… one of them might have had a thing for her). She was following the gold. And wasn’t she the first female manager to manage three champions in a row, or something like that?
I mean, yeah, the point was still Sunny’s Boobs, but not really in a “she’s a slut” kind of way.
I was just going to add that AJ– who made out with, what, four guys in almost as many months– was portrayed more as a slut than Sunny ever was. Sunny was a gold digger.
@Pencil-Necked Geek Yeah, Phineas had a thing for her.
That’s who I would have guessed. He was the ‘dumb’ one who Sunny would have been able to play.
Billy Gunn was in love with Sunny in TSG…costing matches for the team.
@Pencil-Necked Geek god, don’t remind me of how WWE and the horrible announcers kept f*cking ruining such an interesting character development for one of their best female talent ever, if not THE best. (she is, to me!)
was it necessary that AJ be viewed as a heel and a slut for changing partners, although the reality was that daniel bryan was the first asshole that left her, punk was the asshole that tried calming her down and hitting on her and all (he even wore a shirt that says he digs crazy chicks, making AJ think he’d like her to be more crazy if she wants to have any chance with him (since she’s emotionally scarred by bryan’s break up and needed someone to fall in his arms)), kane was someone she never really held feelings for but just distracted so that punk would retain, cena was an asshole that kept acting like he was embarrased and annoyed by her as his GF and was never ready to hold responsibility on the long run but instead just toying with her, and her relationship with ziggler was similar to how she needed someone after bryan dumped her but this time it was 4 before them that were assholes with her and she REALLY needed to do everything that ziggler asked her to do to stay with him, although big E was always the only right, kind, truly loving friend she had, until ziggler started acting like she was the reason for all HIS failures and big E stood up for her… (also, are we allowed to touch on how primo and hornswoggle toyed with her feelings back in NXT, and that the unfortunate developments in her relationship with her best friend ever, kaitlyn, also played a role in her uncontrollable, forced fall in stability?)
ugh. just f*cking f*ck WWE for all that forever.
I’m not sure if it was the “Superstar Hotline” exactly but I do remember calling some WWF number where i had to press numbers to “do moves” in some match over the phone. Like “For abdominal stretch…press 5”. Money well spent for sure.
I was just about to bring up the same thing. I remember there was a description of what the other guy was doing and you had the option of what move to go for next. Of course, they tried to stretch the match out as looooong as possible. So not a waste of time and my parents’ money (sorry, mom and pops).
So at least we’ve learned what happened to the WWF writers of this era – they’ve moved on to Total Divas, where Nikki is their new Sunny.
We called the Superstar Hotline for WM results. Yeah, we did not get our parents permission. Yeah, dad got pissed!
I always wanted to do that, but, I always figured it wouldn’t be worth the beatdown my parents would give me.
I called the WWF hotline, or whatever it was called at the time, three or four times. I think the first time was after HBK got beaten up outside that nightclub. Supposedly Jim Ross had more information about it on the hotline.
How do you talk about Sunny’s boobs and Sable in full leather, yet not a single picture of either of them?!??!!? Huge fail
Fall Brawl 96 is more important for WCWs history than Bash at the Beach. People need to realise this.
How do you figure? Sting ditched WCW because they kept thinking he was going to turn on them. That was the only thing of note that really happened.
Sting WAS WCW in the 90s. Hogan was always a WWF guy. Bash at the Beach is important for overall wrestling history. But Fall Brawl, and Sting turning his back to WCW was key for the whole thing.
Fun fact: I was at this PPV and as underwhelming as it may seem now, people left GM Place shocked that HBK was pin cleaned. It was the first time he was cleanly pinned as champion.
You are also off about Sunny. Back then she was more or less portrayed as a gold digger than a slut. If you were a tag team and wanted gold, you sought out Sunny.
It’s kind of hard to believe that anyone could have gotten with her as long as they had enough cocaine, which was reasonably cheap back then. It’s pretty sad what she has become.
Also: This circa of Mankind is the one I want in WWE2K games. Mick Foley and Mankind with the ref shirt is lame.
isn’t mankind with the ref shirt the one everyone remembers because of the HIAC match?
Marlena > Sunny
I don’t think every match on a ppv has to be a long match. Nothing wrong with a 8-10 minute slugfest. Match length to me, depends on the feud, type of match or, type of wrestler. I don’t Rusev/Big E to be a 20 minute match. I want them to go 10-12 minutes beating the hell out of each other.
I hated WWE for a while after what they did to Vader. He lost all his swagger and became the fat piece of ish he professed himself to be.
When Owen’s birthday came up a few weeks ago. I wondered if he was still alive would he have had a run at the Big Gold Belt or the WWE title. I came to the conclusion he probably would have recieved at least one title run. Not many WWE mid card vets (talking over 10 years) that haven’t had at least one outside of Goldust
Just had to mention it, because I’ve seen it so often: Undertaker’s name is Mark Calaway. NOT Mark Calloway.