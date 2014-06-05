Vintage Best And Worst: WWF Summerslam 1996

Hi kids.
David D. here again with another Retro review. These things are moving along swimmingly. Sorry I missed a week a couple of weeks ago. Your texts telling me to suck it made me feel missed. Hey, these things are a butt ton of words and sometimes I’ll miss a week. YOLO.
While you’re reading wrestling things, head over to The Smoking Section to read an article about CM Punk that made people mad. And are you following me on Twitter? You should.
Now, on to the shizzle.
Really enjoying these; gives a good reason to dive into random mid-90s PPV on the WWE Network. However, do you think you could note what you’ll be revisiting next so we can have it fresh in our heads when the next one posts? I almost watched Uncensored 95 since you offhandedly mentioned it in the last one of these!
“Oh God, Lana is going to come to the ring in pasties in a few months and lose all her sex appeal, isn’t she? Dammit.”
Humbly, this is my response:
[community.us.playstation.com]
^agreed
+1 . I love when Lana comes out and does the turn with the pause. Almost like ” go ahead ..feast your eyes on this hotness”
personally, I consider lana more attractive out of character, but that just proves how great she is
I also find her much more attractive out of character. She’s clearly very pretty, but the slicked back hair and harsh lipstick is actually a turn off for me.
I wouldn’t go that far. Lana could come out to the ring wearing a burlap potato sack that completely covers her form the neck down and she would still look inferno hot. With that said, the Ludmilla character and power suit are an integral part of what makes her so amazingly awesome.
@Dean wilson: I read that with Lana’s voice in my mind
I know things have gone very bad for her but Sunny was my thing during that WWE era. Sid in WCW was awesome…WWE Sid….not so much. I remember seeing him at a live event destroy Shane Douglas when Douglas was one of the Dynamic Dudes( horrible gimmick) . One of the largest human beings I have ever seen.
I was one of those kids that didn’t really get the Sunny thing but was all in on Sable.
I was always about Sunny and Dawn Marie in ECW.
And the late Nancy Benoit :(
Prime Sunny was SPECTACULAR. Prime Sunny was Boner Condition: CRITICAL!
I was 13-14 when Sunny was in her prime. Not to get graphic, but spank bank city.
Agreed. I was in my early 20s she was prime spank material.
As much as Michaels is a dickhead, its hard for me not to believe the main event wasn’t a case of he said she said. Vader had been with the company less than a year, and I doubt they really would put the title on him.
We may love jim cornette’s shoot interviews,but rremember, there’s always more to the story.
Additionally, stone cold was in the pre show against yokozuna, which ended in another absurd “yokozuna is fat” spot.
Additional worst: where’s the ic champ? Was ahmed Johnson still sick or whatever?
Good write up as always
Didn’t Ahmed Johnson get really fat ? I remember he tried to make a comeback but he was really out of shape.
Yea he tried to comeback in WCW as Big T around 2000 but he was gigantic back then he had to be close to 400 lbs.
2 quick thoughts:
1. Owen Hart was always amazing. I miss him so goddamn much. And speaking of… King of Harts Owen was the best Owen.
2. I actually kind of dug The New Rockers. They were never going to do anything of even remote importance, but I was behind them. They were more funny than anything.
Also Christian is the Marty Jannetty of Edge and Christian. We all know that, right?
Christian went on to win Multiple Word Titles. I don’t think they fit that mold.
Fatt Hardy is definitely a Jannetty though.
@El_Tigre_Azul Compared to Edge. Christian is the Jannetty of the team and it’s not even close.
@Thanksgiving Chimp Exactly. COMPARED TO EDGE. Come on, people. Work with me here.
I thought that Boiler Room Brawl was freaking awesome at the time. I was into ECW by then (thanks to sports stations on DirecTV that showed it at 2:00am), and couldn’t believe WWF was doing anything close to an extreme match. Plus is was cool to see Mankind get to do “Cactus Jack”-type things again for a night.
Great article!
Needs more pics of hot young Sunny though.
I NEED FIVE
“Wrestling fans in 2014 are spoiled brats. We’re so smart and smarky that we know who should get booked when and who should become the next big star.”
I don’t understand this…
Should we never honestly comment about what concerns us? Never share our feelings? Never root more for those that we love? What are we on the internet for, then?! Besides, how can appreciate someone *earning our respect* unless we show that we (justifiably) didn’t respect him at one time?
that much is pretty clear, bro. but my point isn’t “I *am* going to bitch about stuff and no one can stop me!”, it’s “where’s the fun at all if I’m not going to bitch about stuff and wait for people to support and/or stop me?”
(also, don’t take this personally, but something has always been pissing me off about how everyone describes bryan story as “in the end, we got exactly what we all wanted.”
I guess everybody got what they wanted, but me… because the reason I hated bryan’s loss at summerslam to orton isn’t because I wanted bryan to be champion, but because I got concerned about orton staying boring as a champion (which he wasn’t, for the first month and a half… before he became the most boring other than a few chances at doing what he can still do best: wrestle (and occasionally, over-explain)) and concerned about HHH being boring when inserting himself increasingly into the shows (which he was, for months, up until a bit after the royal rumble when he started being brilliant, until a bit after mania when he cooled down and settled into being a good-but-not-great heel.) and the same thing goes for bryan not being in the rumble: not because I cared about bryan winning it that much, but only because I needed to see him in the ring along with many other superstars where he just goes running-dropkicking them from corner to corner again and again and running the ropes flying-clotheslining everybody, which I guess we eventually kinda got but not in as satisfying of a way? also, for me, HHH and stephanie’s amazing heel work is what I enjoyed about that whole feud (before everything crumbled after mania) and not much of what bryan did outside of his 2 matches at mania.
I’m sorry… I kinda just needed to get that off my chest. seeing the dragon look huge and breath fire for once or twice didn’t justify nor redeem all the walking through desert we got before it for months and months (that actually felt like years from how much they keep recapping it on all other shows), and I’m not talking about Danny’s storyline in Game of Thrones.)
(P.S. I only talked about this and not about Stone Cold’s situation because I only started watching wrestling in 2008 and don’t feel like I’m qualified to show disapprovement of how we reached the goal we reached in the past because I can’t describe how I felt at the time during the journey before the destination since I didn’t experience it. and that sentence ended up being pretty long because over-explainer orton relates to me in more ways than anyone knows.)
Dany’s storyline is actually not a bad comparison, in that anyone reading the books/watching the shows eventually starts going ‘WHEN IS SOMETHING GOING TO HAPPEN???’ and then it does but it’s not what everybody wanted/expected.
Austin’s run was an slow burn, I’m not sure if the WWE still knew what they had in him and according to everyone involved they didn’t, remember he wasn’t even the first choice to win the KOTR, Hunter was. Austin remained heel, he called out Bret Hart more than once and they had an “up and coming star vs wiley veteran” feud until they did the double turn at Wrestlemania and even then Austin wasn’t the focal point of the show.
It’s an slow burn that the WWE seems to be going back to now instead of the instant gratification we’re use to nowadays.
Mmmm Sunny. Everytime I see Sunny, I kick myself for not being able enough to be crack to get laid by Sunny.
Old geezer here: I discovered the internet around this time and remember being on a wrestling forum about people bitching Stone Cold being held back by the Kliq.
I haven’t watched it in a while, but, I remember the Mankind/Taker boiler room brawl being pretty good (at least compared to the rest of the show).
I always liked Savio Vega. I thought he and Stone Cold put on some decent matches. Though I think my favorite Savio Vega moment was when he had a guy in the corner during a Battle Royal and Savio eliminated himself when he did that running spinning heel kick he used to always do. Funny stuff.
Savio Vega dresses like a Toyota Tercel.
I was going to ask about doing ECW PPVs, but then I looked up their PPV list on Wikipedia, and they didn’t start doing them until April 97, which I totally forgot.
Anyway, keep up the great work. I’m getting all nostalgic and whatnot over here.
Thank you. Vader was a true god among men, and Michaels was a petulant crybaby who I hated with a passion.
Still, pre-injury HBK was so much better. I’m surprised how many people think otherwise.