Vintage Best And Worst: WWF Summerslam 1996

Hi kids.

David D. here again with another Retro review. These things are moving along swimmingly. Sorry I missed a week a couple of weeks ago. Your texts telling me to suck it made me feel missed. Hey, these things are a butt ton of words and sometimes I’ll miss a week. YOLO.

Now, on to the shizzle.