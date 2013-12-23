Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 3/2/10, Season 1 Episode 2

Pre-show notes:
If you missed it two weeks ago, we're doing a totally unnecessary run-through of WWE NXT starting with season 1, going back and doing "vintage" Best and Worsts for every episode. Season 1, episode 1 featured the first appearance of Daniel Bryan and the birth of heel announcer Michael Cole, so it's appointment reading for pro graps history buffs/people who want to see Ryback in a cowboy hat.
There's a thousand things to talk about, and that's just involving how weird Matt Hardy looks.
– Here’s a link to s1e2 on Hulu if you’d like to revisit it.
Vintage Best and Worst of WWE NXT season 1 episode 2, which originally aired on March 2, 2010.
I think why I enjoyed (enjoy) this season of NXT, besides the obvious of them getting called up and becoming the Nexus, is the emphasis they had on bringing back characters. It wasnt just a pair of boots and a set of trunks, like we’d see in the next few seasons (3 withstanding). If you know the get go that someone like Darren Young or Skip Sheffield will never leave the midcard, then at least have them in a gimmick that makes people react to them when they have their 3 minute Raw match every other week.
INT – LOCKER ROOM – NIGHT
In an empty locker room, RYBACK sits, head in hands, still in his ring gear.
CURTIS AXEL walks in, carrying a bag.
AXEL – What’s wrong, Back?
RYBACK – Oh nothing, Axe.
AXEL – It sssssssha-ure doesn’t look like nothing, Back. Come on buddy, lets head back to the hotel, get some pints of Rocky Road and have a boy’s night and talk it over.
RYBACK – Alright there is something.
AXEL – I knew it. You can’t fool me, Back.
RYBACK – it’s just, I don’t know,something feels off. I’m not hungry anymore. I used to say feed me more. Now I just feel full.
AXEL – You’re the big guy!
RYBACK – I don’t feel big
AXEL – I could tell something was wrong, so I got us some things.
Axel opens the bag and shows Ryback the contents. Ryback looks surprised. Axel smiles.
AXEL – Yep yep.
Ryback reaches in and pulls out a cowboy hat and puts it on. It is a little too small for his head.
Axel pulls out a cowboy hat that is a little too big and puts it on. They smile.
CUT TO: RAW
AXEL and RYBACK enter to cowboy music, riding on horses that are actually men in costume and circling lassos. They look happy as they crush 3MB
THE END
Does this lead to them trying to hog tie El Torito?
You had me at “It sssssssha-ure doesn’t look like nothing, Back.”
+1 and all the presents
The Justin Gabriel inner monologue is one of the funniest things you have ever written. I think he would have preferred Jeff Hardy teach him about fire safety.
I’ve been waiting so long to make jokes about Matt Hardy. Thank you sir.
I’ll second what Orange Star 8 said, Brandon.
I laughed very hard at “(Matt) dressed me like a Hot Pocket.”
Good stuff.
I think I’ll watch all over again.
I really wish I’d started with season 3.
I’m enjoying revisiting this first season, but oh boy, season two… woof…
season two has LayCool and Axel on it, so I’ll be fine.
They should bring back Skip Sheffield. Just have Ryback come out in his tiny hat and explain he had been bullying people because he wasn’t comfortable being himself, but now he’s finally accepted that he is, in fact, a corn fed meat head. Yep yep yep.
These are first viewings for me and I know the future so it does seem like they are telling a decent story and not just burying the new guys as I had in my head going in. Most of the guys doing the rookie bashing are heels: Cole, Jericho, Miz, Punk. I take it from this review that Christian was a face at the time which does make his verbal take down of Slater a little weird, but still, he was trying to teach him not to get overconfident. He was RIGHT that it was his reaction and Slater would have to earn his own. Last week’s review made it sound like Daniel Bryan overcame this attempt at a quick burial, but it looks to me, again with the benefit of future knowledge, that he was being positioned in a top spot on this new show. He kicked it off, had instant angles with Miz and Jericho and was basically the focal point of the first two weeks. Michael Tarver, who is gone now, has gotten next to nothing at this point.
If it helps, he gets fired for real almost as soon as the show ends.
I remember watching it and knowing straight from the beginning where they were going with Daniel Bryan. He was the top star of the show, he was the most ready and he looked the strongest in the losses. He could get away with losing because he was the most developed and well known out of the seven. I didn’t know they were building to the Nexus but I knew they were leading to Bryan vs Miz and Bryan ultimately beating him. That’s why it’s wise that it’s better to take a wait and see approach sometimes.
I’m loving how I totally agree with brandon after reading and remembering what happened NOW, when back then, as a kind of a casual fan and a young boy that barely stepped into highschool still, I used to eat the whole thing right off wwe’s spoon and see it the way THEY WANTED IT as they programmed me before I grew to understand wrestling.
just as I love reading how brandon rips up things that I LOVE from the past or the present, like the hardys. (for those that don’t know, jeff has become just as good as he was back in the 90’s now in TNA throughout 2012 and 2013 (or that’s at least how I’m seeing him now), and matt has become Bo Dallas, if Bo Dallas had thought he was best in the world at what he does chris jericho.) and I’m enjoying them again, but can’t help but laugh my ass off while reading that justin gabrial paragraph!
is there any chance you’d mention the sub-plot of the nexus (and the corre) WHILE reviewing these old episode, when we reach to their time?
Jesus Christ. I seriously couldn’t figure out who was standing there with Striker and Hardy until you said something. All I could think was “hold on just a goddamn second. Since when was Pete from The League on NXT?”
I’d mostly gotten over the disappointment of Cool Dad Chris Jericho and accepted that’s just who he is now, but these glimpses of him at his prime are stirring up those old feelings again. Why, Cool Dad, why?
You writing about the Hardys is one of my favorite things. People in this lunch spot I’m at just looked at me oddly because I laughed loudly at the “Matt Hardy looks like a Who” line.
+1 for Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy references.
Never seen these, but it is making me like Heath Slater a lot more. I went from hating him, to felling bad for him, to loving everything he does, to being scared at how he keeps me interested. Wishing he has a full recovery, #3MBaby!
I remember reading reports that the voting was legitimate, but that’s definitely B.S. I was at the final show where Justin was voted off and David and Wade were the final two.
Christian, Jericho, Punk and Regal made fun of Otunga the whole time he was on the show. No way they were voting him over the guy who did a picture perfect 450 splash. It was definitely rigged.
In fact, if I remember correctly, right before they announced Wade as the winner, both Regal and Punk start screaming about how David is only here because of his wife. Seriously, no way it wasn’t rigged.
well, nothing new from wwe there.
we’ll get to it. and many more stuff. seriously, I can’t say enough how thankful I am for brandon reviewing vintage stuff like this.
Great report as always. I wasn’t into wrestling at the time (reading this and finding out there were actually other smart people watching helped me feel ok about getting back into it), so it’s nice to see these in retrospect with an appropriate amount of hindsight.
In addition, I hope everyone has a Happy Holidays, and I know there is no Raw B/W this week, but can we expect some of your thoughts about this week in next week’s report?