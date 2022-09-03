Things have not gone especially well for the Virginia Tech football program in recent years. Under now-former head coach Justin Fuente, the Hokies saw themselves plummet down the ACC pecking order, leading to Fuente getting canned last season. Now, former Frank Beamer disciple Brent Pry, who earned praise for his job as the defensive coordinator at Penn State for years, has been tasked with taking over in Blacksburg with the hopes of rebuilding.

The Pry era got started on Friday night in a road game against Old Dominion. It wasn’t a pretty half, as Virginia Tech went into the locker room down, 10-7, thanks to this insanely unlucky field goal that saw the snap go way over the holder’s head en route to a Monarchs touchdown.

Getting to the locker room was of the upmost importance for the Hokies. Getting back from the locker room, however, was a bit of an issue for their coaches who went up into the box, as they got stuck in an elevator on their way up there.

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion is delayed because coaches are stuck in an elevator. pic.twitter.com/MBWxcsdASb — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 3, 2022

As a result, the fine folks at ESPN had to pivot to something else to kill time, so they focused on ODU’s mascot, which is a dog in Crocs.

After a delay of 15 minutes and 20 seconds, the Hokies kicked off to start the second half.