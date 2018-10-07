Watch Virginia Tech Come Out To ‘Enter Sandman’ Against Notre Dame, Because It’s Always Great

Associate Editor
10.06.18

Getty Image

College football is pretty good. Some (including myself!) think it is better than the NFL, citing the the amount of silliness that invariably comes from 130 teams of varying skill levels playing against one another. Even if watching two Group of 5 teams plod their way to a 19-8 game doesn’t float your boat, the one thing it certainly has over the NFL is astoundingly cool entrances.

For example, no team in college football (and perhaps in all of American sports) can match the entrance at Lane Stadium, in which a hype video plays and Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” blasts through the speakers. The crowd becomes raucous, and eventually the Virginia Tech Hokies emerge from the tunnel, ready to take on that week’s opponent.

On Saturday night, the entrance had a little more juice, as the 24th-ranked Hokies had a night tilt against sixth-ranked Notre Dame. Behold, a view of the entrance from the stadium:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Metallica#College Football
TAGSCOLLEGE FOOTBALLENTER SANDMANmetallicaNOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISHVIRGINIA TECH HOKIES

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 4 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 5 days ago 26 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 5 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP