Vladimir Putin Is The Kim Jong-Il Of Hockey

#Canada #NHL #Hockey #Russia
Senior Writer
01.13.12 2 Comments

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the legendary Summit Series, which was a friendly hockey exhibition between Canada and Russia, presumably created as a big “F*ck you” to America during the Cold War. The event consisted of 8 games between the two nations – 4 in Canada and 4 in Russia – as they loaded their rosters with their top talents.

While Canada’s lineup featured NHL stars like Phil Esposito and Stan Mikita, Russia also unleashed some guys that nobody had ever heard of and I’m sure they were not pumped with any drugs or steroids that had been developed in secret underground or mountain side bunkers. Canada ultimately won the series 4-3-1 after an exciting Game 8 that featured the Canadian team scoring 3 goals in the third period, including a last second game-winner by Paul Henderson, after trailing 5-3.

Now, Russia’s Prime Minister and former President, Vladimir Putin, not only wants a rematch but he’s willing to play. In fact, he challenged Canada’s PM Stephen Harper to take the ice against him, and Putin can’t like his answer too much:

… press secretary Andrew MacDougall said the story was not true.

“The Prime Minister will not be playing hockey against Mr. Putin,” he said in an email.

(Via the Toronto Star)

The reason for this hoser-esque behavior? Apparently Harper might be upset that Putin jumped the gun and beat him to the challenge. Either way, the Summit Series celebration will happen, this time with just two games. But Putin wants the world to know that he’s ready to skate, because in Russia, the Prime Minister pucks you.

(Video via FARK.)

Also, meet my new meme, Swagger Putin.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Canada#NHL#Hockey#Russia
TAGSCanadaCOLD WAR NOSTALGIAHOCKEYNHLRUSSIAVLADIMIR PUTIN

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 1 hour ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP