War Machine And Christy Mack Are In Love And Have The Tattoos To Prove It

#MMA #UFC
Pro Wrestling Editor
07.16.13 10 Comments

If you aren’t familiar with former UFC and current Bellator fighter Jon Koppenhaver, he’s the closest thing MMA has to the Ultimate Warrior. Like Warrior, Koppenhaver legally changed his name to his nickname (WAR MACHINE) and … okay, you know how Warrior’s always rambling about constellations and plane crashes? Replace that with domestic ultraviolence and porno career asides about waxing his own asshole. They’re both pretty rough on gay people, too.

Anyway, what I’m getting at is that War Machine has had a career full of great decisions. His latest is getting MACK tattooed across the entirety of his neck in tribute to his … uh, most recent porn star girlfriend, alt-porn star Christy Mack. You may have seen them sharing sex pictures of each other on Twitter.

Don’t worry, though, Christy also got a love dedication tattoo. She got PROPERTY OF WAR MACHINE tattooed on her shoulder in red ink. No, seriously. Here’s the finished product, courtesy of Instagram:

photo via Instagram

You crazy kids. Your love is real!

If you need further proof of their love, here’s a charming conversation from Twitter.

Screen Shot 2013-07-16 at 12.02.21 PM

Screen Shot 2013-07-16 at 12.02.37 PM

See? He watches his diet. He makes good decisions!

[h/t to Cage Potato]

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSATHLETE TATTOOSBAD LIFE DECISIONSBELLATORCHRISTY MACKJON KOPPENHAVERMMAPORNporn starsTATTOOSUFCULTIMATE WARRIORvegansWAR MACHINE

