War Machine Has Been Disowned By His Own Clothing Brand For Failing To Do Alpha Male Sh*t

While we’re waiting for Dog The Bounty Hunter to catch former UFC and Bellator fighter War Machine for hospitalizing ex-girlfriend Christy Mack — and by “catch” I of course mean “spray to death with bear mace” — we’re stuck reporting on fallout and minutia. Good news is starting to emerge, believe it or not. Yesterday, porn star Kendall Karson launched a crowdfunding campaign that has already raised over $60,000 to cover Mack’s medical expenses. Today’s good news is that War Machine has officially lost the clothing line only he was Bro enough to create.
It’s official: War Machine no longer does Alpha Male Shit.
If you’re one of the special few who bought classic tee designs like “PC” IS SOME UN-AMERICAN BORDERLINE COMMIE BULLSHIT!!!, you’ll be sad to hear that your horrible taste in clothes is no longer spearheaded by a guy who brutally beats women.
There’s a lot of “oh gosh a military man is running the site, I support our troops and have placed an order” stuff happening on their timeline (and a little bit of “say, didn’t War Machine brag about being friends with a SEAL?”), but don’t worry, a change in management and an increase in respect and integrity has not hindered your ability to order the DON’T BE A PUSSY motivational tank.
As for War Machine himself, still no word. He hasn’t tweeted since August 10. There is, however, another old War tweet going around that could prove prophetic … four years ago, War Machine tweeted that he would beat Dog The Bounty Hunter’s ass. Before that:
Alpha Male Shit has a shirt for that.
I love that douchebags are always to keen to loudly identify themselves. Like brightly colored poisonous frogs.
Except they were black
And Affliction gear.
He was never small enough for alpha male anyway
Terrible jokes aside he seems like a real piece of shit and needs to be brought in
also, team alpha male has a strict no shirt policy, bro
Don’t forget the baby oil. Probably the most unintentionally homoerotic segment ever committed to basic cable, when they pranked the workout room on that season of TUF that featured Faber and Cruz.
Unless it was intentionally homoerotic – then all bets are off.
@Carson Palmers Real Estate Agent: RE: Homoeroticism: Around UFC 110-115, I watched a UFC PPV where some bro had straddled another’s face, dick first and looked like he was grinding and not getting off anytime soon.
So I made a blatantly obvious quip to my friends how homoerotic MMA is and that this match is starting to look liked Donnie does Dallas.
Well, some bro walking by heard this in the bar and decided to defend MMA’s honor by calling me a negative pejorative that rhymes with Baggot and then proceeds to say that if I don’t shut my mouth, he’d fuck me in the ass and make me suck his dick. . .
Homoerotic and homophobic indeed! And then there’s the constant fighting that has resulted in most places in here stop showing the fights.
Ron Swanson does more Alpha Male Shit than this asshat.
Ron Swanson has a mustache
Ron Swanson doesn’t beat his wife
Ron Swanson is also on P&R
Ron Swanson >> War Machine
Dog better watch out because there is a 97% chance that this guy has smoked enough meth to power a Saturn V rocket by now.
So your saying there is a chance for a 2 for 1 deal? Im good with that.
@wackazoa: I Vince McMahon guarantee that it’ll be a two for. I remember when Dog and his wife got their asses handed to them in Hawaii by some bros. I’m fairly certain War Machine can take Dog’s old ass down with one hand while he snorts coke with the other.
He’s getting booted because when he tried to rape her, his dick went all limp.
Therefore, NOT ALPHA!
DAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAMN
Not to be a buzzkill, but if War Machine owned any part of the company he will still own his shares. They can fire him as President/CEO, but he’d still be an owner until the company buys back his shares.
I’m going to see if I can order one that says “I tried to kill a girl because I was insecure about my ability to keep her away from other dudes.”
That’s Alpha Male as shit. Insecurity.
BTW, since we’re delving further and further into their history on social media, I’m sure the next one you’ll see is when he beat her, they broke up, she talked a ton of shit on him, and then a couple days later was like “LOLZ! IT WAS ALL A JOKE AND YOU FELL FOR IT!”
If I recall correctly she posted pictures of her bruised face, and then afterward claimed it was makeup.
While we’re at it, can we get someone to hunt down the two douche canoes that favorited that last tweet? I’m fairly certain society can do without their bullshit as well.
Somebody should probably keep an eye on the two guys who favorited that tweet from ’09.
A real alpha male.
His brother seems to be keeping up the family tradition of tweeting large-text angry bro rants.
Actual twitter tagline: “I do Alphamale Shit just like my brother”
His brother’s Twitter is @mkope
The one you linked to is a troll one that popped up. It seems to be someone who knows him, but it’s not his brother.
Ahh, I got fooled, but then so did a lot of people who support him, too. And it was very pro-WM, which is odd for a fake account. Must be a “brother”, not a brother.
Thanks for that.
Anyway, Mr. Machine has been arrested.
@kushiro I just saw a tweet about his capture.
Expected it to end in death, but at least we have a shot at getting a clear picture of everything.
talking about how much of an alpha male you are is beta as hell
Thank god. I was starting to worry that people might not take me seriously when I’m wearing my “Alpha Male” shirts.