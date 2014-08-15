War Machine Has Been Disowned By His Own Clothing Brand For Failing To Do Alpha Male Sh*t

While we’re waiting for Dog The Bounty Hunter to catch former UFC and Bellator fighter War Machine for hospitalizing ex-girlfriend Christy Mack — and by “catch” I of course mean “spray to death with bear mace” — we’re stuck reporting on fallout and minutia. Good news is starting to emerge, believe it or not. Yesterday, porn star Kendall Karson launched a crowdfunding campaign that has already raised over $60,000 to cover Mack’s medical expenses. Today’s good news is that War Machine has officially lost the clothing line only he was Bro enough to create.

It’s official: War Machine no longer does Alpha Male Shit.

If you’re one of the special few who bought classic tee designs like “PC” IS SOME UN-AMERICAN BORDERLINE COMMIE BULLSHIT!!!, you’ll be sad to hear that your horrible taste in clothes is no longer spearheaded by a guy who brutally beats women.

There’s a lot of “oh gosh a military man is running the site, I support our troops and have placed an order” stuff happening on their timeline (and a little bit of “say, didn’t War Machine brag about being friends with a SEAL?”), but don’t worry, a change in management and an increase in respect and integrity has not hindered your ability to order the DON’T BE A PUSSY motivational tank.

As for War Machine himself, still no word. He hasn’t tweeted since August 10. There is, however, another old War tweet going around that could prove prophetic … four years ago, War Machine tweeted that he would beat Dog The Bounty Hunter’s ass. Before that:

Alpha Male Shit has a shirt for that.

