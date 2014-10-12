Was This NASCAR Fight Between Matt Kenseth And Brad Keselowski Staged?

The sports world has its eyes on NASCAR this morning following an ugly fight at the Bank of America 500 in Charlotte last night. In short, there was a lot of bumpin’ and grindin’ between Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Matt Kenseth and Tony Stewart at the tail end of the race. The argument carried over into pit row when crew members for Hamlin and Keselowski shoved each other in a “no bro, hold me back” moment.
The climax of this testosterone-fueled Royal Rumble was Matt Kenseth punching Brad Keselowski and putting him in a headlock. Fake or not, it was funny as hell.
Fellow NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt, Jr. weighed in.
NASCAR, a sport that used to be about racing has now devolved into brouhaha’s for ratings. But yeah, this wasn’t staged guys. That cameraman just happened to be filming in between haulers. Cool story, bro.
Shake and bake, Ricky Bobby!
It wasn’t fake, it was monumentally stupid, but not fake. Anytime there’s even a HINT of post race drama, they dispatch the camera crews to capture any fisticuffs.
Correct. Been that way forever. Probably since Cale vs the Allisons.
Sounds like someone is writing about racing that never actually watches racing. Come to think of it, most uproxx writers these days chime in on topics they know literally nothing about.
Something we learned from commenters, obviously.
This article provides evidence to the contrary.
@Andy Isaac That is a stupid thing to say.
“wicked cool”?
i know its october and halloween is coming…
but wicked? seriously?
Maybe Dale Jr. moved to Boston.
After a driver’s temper got him KILLED on a racetrack, do you really think NASCAR would stage a fight to encourage this behavior? Quite the opposite; these two will likely get pretty big fines and it will cost at least one of them their season.
Pretty ignorant take on the occurence, Andy.
They did not do much of anything in the immediate wake of Dale Sr.’s death.
Nothing is beyond them at this point.
Oh, and I will just leave this here…
[jalopnik.com]
leave my man brad alone! u’re just jealous?if u dock brad u need to dock kennseth too and hamlin
they all were in it!while we’re discussing nascar how about better tv coverage where we don’t have
to watch a football game and the race has already sTARTED??MY 2 CENTS yellowtoes
Can’t tell if this is facetious or legitimate..but..either way it’s hilarious.
Fucking Nascar.