Was This NASCAR Fight Between Matt Kenseth And Brad Keselowski Staged?

The sports world has its eyes on NASCAR this morning following an ugly fight at the Bank of America 500 in Charlotte last night. In short, there was a lot of bumpin’ and grindin’ between Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Matt Kenseth and Tony Stewart at the tail end of the race. The argument carried over into pit row when crew members for Hamlin and Keselowski shoved each other in a “no bro, hold me back” moment.

The climax of this testosterone-fueled Royal Rumble was Matt Kenseth punching Brad Keselowski and putting him in a headlock. Fake or not, it was funny as hell.

Fellow NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt, Jr. weighed in.

It was wicked cool how much Matt tackling Brad looked like an episode of @CopsTV — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) October 12, 2014

NASCAR, a sport that used to be about racing has now devolved into brouhaha’s for ratings. But yeah, this wasn’t staged guys. That cameraman just happened to be filming in between haulers. Cool story, bro.