The Complete ‘Madden 24’ Player Ratings For The Washington Commanders

This past week, the folks at EA Sports steadily unveiled this year’s player ratings for Madden 24, as the game is now three weeks away from its August 15 release date. Player ratings are always a source of debate, but they do provide at least a decent look at each team’s strengths and weaknesses, with the understanding that preseason ratings can never account for any major leaps players could potentially make in an offseason.

The Commanders were the odd team out in 2022 in the NFC East, finishing 8-8-1 just behind the Giants. Coming into the 2023 season, there’s positivity around the team, not so much out of an expectation things will be better on the field, but because Dan Snyder is finally out as owner of the franchise. In the immediate, Washington again looks like the third or fourth best team in the division, as they simply don’t have a top-end QB. Jacoby Brissett (72 OVR) is perfectly serviceable and Sam Howell (66) is a mystery as a young player, but in a division with Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott, they’re pretty far behind. Still, this is an excellent defensive unit, headlined by one of the league’s best defensive fronts that may look even better with Chase Young (85 OVR) healthy again. He joins Jonathan Allen (93 OVR), Daron Payne (83 OVR), and Montez Sweat (82 OVR) to create a formidable line. Behind them is a solid secondary led by Kendall Fuller (87 OVR), and if the linebacker play can suffice, this could be, once again, one of the NFL’s stingiest defensive groups. Whether the offense can produce enough to give them the help they need remains to be seen, but they should be a miserable team to face once again this season.

Here is the full Madden 24 depth chart for the Commanders, broken down by position with each player’s overall rating.

QB

Jacoby Brissett: 72

Sam Howell: 66

Jake Fromm: 58

RB

Brian Robinson Jr.: 79

Antonio Gibson: 77

Jaret Patterson: 66

Jonathan Williams: 65

Chris Rodriguez Jr.: 64

FB

Alex Armah Jr.: 66

WR

Terry McLaurin: 92

Curtis Samuel: 82

Jahan Dotson: 77

Dyami Brown: 71

Dax Milne: 67

Marcus Kemp: 63

Kyric McGowan: 62

TE

Logan Thomas: 72

John Bates: 66

Cole Turner: 64

Brandon Dillon: 58

Armani Rogers: 58

Camaron Cheeseman: 33

LT

Charles Leno Jr.: 82

Cornelius Lucas III: 70

Trent Scott: 57

Jaryd Jones-Smith: 53

RT

Sam Cosmi: 75

Andrew Wylie: 73

LG

Andrew Norwell: 77

Saahdiq Charles: 66

RG

Braeden Daniels: 68

Chris Paul: 62

Keaton Sutherland: 58

C

Nick Gates: 69

Ricky Stromberg: 69

Tyler Larsen: 66

DT

Jonathan Allen: 92

Daron Payne: 83

Phidarian Mathis: 71

Abdullah Anderson: 68

John Ridgeway: 66

Benning Potoa’e: 61

LE

Chase Young: 85

James Smith-Williams: 70

Casey Toohill: 67

Andre Jones: 63

RE

Montez Sweat: 82

Efe Obada: 72

K.J. Henry: 65

Shaka Toney: 64

William Bradley-King: 63

LOLB

David Mayo: 68

MLB

Cody Barton: 77

De’Jon Harris: 60

ROLB

Jamin Davis; 76

Khaleke Hudson: 67

Milo Eifler: 61

CB

Kendall Fuller: 87

Emmanuel Forbes: 76

Benjamin St-Juste: 74

Danny Johnson: 70

Tariq Castro-Fields: 65

Christian Holmes: 65

Troy Apke: 64

Rachad Wildgoose: 64

SS

Kamren Curl: 83

Jeremy Reaves: 69

Xavier Henderson: 61

FS

Darrick Forrest: 82

Jartavius Martin: 73

Terrell Burgess: 72

Percy Butler: 66

K

Joey Slye: 72

P

Tress Way: 79