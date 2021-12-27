The Washington Football Team came into Sunday Night Football still, technically, in the hunt in the NFC but needing to win out to have a real chance at the postseason. Facing a Cowboys team that could lock up the division with a win, getting that first win needed was going to be a tall order but how quickly things got out of hand for Washington was a surprise, as the Cowboys offense simply met no resistance in the first half from the Football Team.

That poor effort coming off a similarly bad performance against the run a week ago in Philadelphia seemed to take its toll on the Washington defensive front, who came to blows on the sideline in the second quarter. Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, former Alabama teammates and now teammates in Washington, got heated, with Payne poking Allen in the side of the head with his finger, enraging Allen who popped up and threw a punch at Payne before some brave individuals stepped between the two big men and cooled things off.

Jon Allen swung at Daron Payne on the bench after Payne put a finger in Allen's face. Things are going well on the patented DRAGON SEATS climate-controlled benches!#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/OHUo0a6l8N — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 27, 2021

The sideline skirmish, unfortunately, did not result in some sort of galvanized effort from the Football Team on defense, as the very next possession after that scuffle saw the Cowboys march down the field and throw a touchdown to an offensive tackle just to rub it in.

So, yeah, there’s some things to work out in the Washington defense on the field and off of it.