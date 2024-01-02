New Year’s Day brought a pair of highly anticipated 2024 College Football Playoff semifinals, with the first game featuring a thrilling Michigan victory over Alabama in overtime. In the nightcap, the Washington Huskies and Texas Longhorns squared off in a Sugar Bowl tilt in New Orleans, and the game was riveting from start to finish. Though the Huskies never trailed, the game was close-fought throughout, including a 21-21 score at halftime and a one-possession margin for large swaths of the second half. In the end, however, standout quarterback Michael Penix and Washington’s offense did enough to secure a 37-31 victory and a meeting with Michigan for the national title.

In the first half, Penix connected on 11-of-14 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown, illustrating his efficient brilliance for all to see. Still, Texas managed to stay stride-for-stride with Washington, with the two teams effectively trading touchdowns all the way to the end of the second quarter.

BIG MAN TD

PENIX ➡️ POLK The Huskies cap off a stellar drive with 6️⃣

Coming out of halftime, Washington asserted control with a touchdown drive. Penix found Jalen McMillan with a pinpoint strike from 19 yards out to put the Huskies in front by a 28-21 margin.

A DART FROM MICHAEL PENIX JR. The Huskies come out firing in the second half

Texas then fumbled on the first play of the ensuing possession, setting up Washington for a field goal to give the Huskies a two-score advantage at 31-21. By the first minute of the fourth quarter, the Huskies were tacking on another field goal to take a 34-21 lead that they would never relinquish, though more fireworks did transpire.

After the two teams exchanged empty offensive possessions, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers found Adonai Mitchell for a touchdown with 7:23 remaining. That brought the Longhorns within six and put the pressure back on Washington.

AD Mitchell GOT UP

Up to the task as usual, Penix engineered a methodical drive that proved to be pivotal. The Huskies covered 65 yards on 10 plays and, while Washington did ultimately settle for a field goal, that put Washington up by nine points with fewer than three minutes remaining.