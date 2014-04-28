Watch A Pitcher Help The Batter That Just Took Her Deep Around The Bases

In what looks like it could have served as one of those overly cheesy Values.com commercials, this video from Saturday’s softball game between Eckerd College and Florida Southern is the real deal when it comes to showing us the true meaning of sportsmanship. After hitting a home run off Southern’s Chelsea Oglevie, Kara Oberer felt her knee lock up after rounding first, so Oglevie and teammate Leah Pemberton picked her up and helped carry her around the bases to score. Even more amazingly, as ESPN pointed out, this gesture mirrored one that occurred during a game between Central Washington and Western Oregon six years earlier to the day. Damn college softball, you crazy!
I wonder if there’s ever been a situation where the opposing team didn’t help the girl round the bases, like they just pointed and laughed while the girl crawled around the bases, screaming in pain. I’d love to watch that video. You know, so I could act all indignant about it.
Please tell me she at least beaned the next batter…My gym teachers always said mercy and sympathy were signs of weakness. Most of them were later picked up on suspicion of kiddie porn, but that’s besides the point..
I think it was a walk-off, which sucks because the pitcher is a senior and I would have liked to see her get revenge one last time.
Look at the size of her. Of course she stumbled and got hurt after she had to chug a beer because it’s an odd numbered inning, she passed first base and another when she knew she was about to score.
I think she’s just being lazy and refused to run the whole way.
Should have carried her past first base, then threw her out on an appeal to the umpire after she touched home plate.
Just kidding. Good on them ladies.
Can’t showing sportsmanship get you suspended in Florida?
Is April 19th a day of love and community?
Handle with care…
Has anyone considered the possibility that the pitcher saw an opportunity to cop a cheap feel? You know, for sportsmanship!