The biggest heavyweight fight in some time will take place Saturday night in Las Vegas. Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will go toe-to-toe at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, where Wilder will put his WBC heavyweight title on the line, along with the vacant The Ring and lineal heavyweight titles.

The stakes couldn’t be much higher, as perhaps the two-best heavyweights in the world will go to war for the second time in their careers. The last time they faced off was 14 months ago in Los Angeles, when the two battled en route to a 12-round split draw decision, the only loss or draw on either boxer’s otherwise unblemished record. It was a controversial outcome, as both men argued after the fight that they should have been declared the winner, and now, they’ll get the chance to settle things on Saturday.

Both fighters have won twice since that bout in Dec. 2018 — Wilder knocked out Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz, while Fury knocked out Tom Schwarz and picked up an unanimous decision over Otto Wallin — and now, they’re set to square off once again. The entire first fight is on YouTube, and if have an hour to kill on this lovely Saturday afternoon, you can watch it below.

Saturday’s fight will air on ESPN PPV, with the main card scheduled to start at 9 p.m. EST. Wilder — who weighed in at 231 pounds, the heaviest of his career — enters the fight with a 42-0-1 record. Fury, sitting pretty at “273 pounds of pure British beef,” is 29-0-1.