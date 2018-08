Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Nebraska’s clearly the best team in the B1G West in large part because of their ability to run the ball. During the 4th quarter of their game against Northwestern, sophomore quarterback Tommy Armstrong, Jr. went up and over a defender for one of the highest/longest hurdles we’ve seen in quite some time.

Sadly, after review, Armstrong was called just short of the end zone. Nevertheless, a hell of an effort and worth watching over and over.