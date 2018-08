Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

First and foremost, if you fall for the wax museum prank, you’re not very bright. In fact, I question your ability to function in the real world. While we’re at it, please don’t procreate. Now that we’ve got that out of the way, here’s a bunch of bozos who think Jeremy Lin is a wax statue.

Here’s a side-by-side for comparison. Twinsies you guys!