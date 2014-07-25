Watch Keith Olbermann Annihilate The NFL For Being Tougher On Weed-Smoking Than They Are On Wife-Beating

If you’re an NFL player who gets caught smoking that EVIL wacky tobacky, you will be suspended for four games. If you’re an NFL player who gets caught beating his wife and dragging her unconscious body out of an elevator in New Jersey, you will be suspended…wait, seriously, only two games? There’s something seriously wrong with the NFL’s priorities (weed = EVIL; domestic violence = bad-ish), and on his titular show last night, Keith Olbermann went off on the NFL’s Ray Rice decision.

“The message to the women who the league claims constitute 50 percent of its fan base: The NFL wants your money. It will do nothing else for you. It will tolerate those who abuse you verbally and those who abuse you physically.”

Olbermann’s righteousness can be impossible to stomach sometimes, but his anger is on-point here. Someone needs to sit the NFL down and explain to them exactly what they did wrong, like a kid who walks into a store, takes a “Ray Rice Women’s Game Jersey,” and walks out without paying.

Via Deadspin