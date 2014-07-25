Watch Keith Olbermann Annihilate The NFL For Being Tougher On Weed-Smoking Than They Are On Wife-Beating

If you’re an NFL player who gets caught smoking that EVIL wacky tobacky, you will be suspended for four games. If you’re an NFL player who gets caught beating his wife and dragging her unconscious body out of an elevator in New Jersey, you will be suspended…wait, seriously, only two games? There’s something seriously wrong with the NFL’s priorities (weed = EVIL; domestic violence = bad-ish), and on his titular show last night, Keith Olbermann went off on the NFL’s Ray Rice decision.
“The message to the women who the league claims constitute 50 percent of its fan base: The NFL wants your money. It will do nothing else for you. It will tolerate those who abuse you verbally and those who abuse you physically.”
Olbermann’s righteousness can be impossible to stomach sometimes, but his anger is on-point here. Someone needs to sit the NFL down and explain to them exactly what they did wrong, like a kid who walks into a store, takes a “Ray Rice Women’s Game Jersey,” and walks out without paying.
Great message but not a great delivery…
Did you watch the video? he barely mentions the drug issue. Sorry if that gets in the way of your narrative or desire for a catchy title.
We might all think it is ok for players to smoke up, but that issue is collectively bargained and part of an agreement both sides make. There is no flexibility in the punishment handed down by the fuhrer. In this case though, Olbermann eloquently and rightly compares Rice to Albert Haynesworth. He should be out for the year.
What’s their collectively agreed upon stance on beating women unconscious?
I agree with part of this, the whole thing makes it sound like Kurp completely missed the point. Olbermann here is less pro-weed and more anti-treating-women-like-shit.
@ The AggroCraig – you sure about that? Ask Rebecca Lobo why she filed for a restraining order again Olbermann. Or listen to some of the things Olbermann has said to every woman who shares a different political view than him. Olbermann is a joke
Brava!
But, but the NFL has players wear pink gear for boob cancer awareness month, so it’s a push.
*Also, woman are 50% of the NFL fan base? Comeonnow…women be shoppin, and getting ktfo
Have you been to PIttsburgh? The women there all wear Steelers jerseys. And they’re ugly. Without exception.
I hate Keith Olberman with the fire of a thousand suns but goddamn if he isn’t right on. Really just saying what any reasonable thinks though. Haven’t spoken to a male sports fan yet who doesn’t find this completely unacceptable
Saying what any reasonable person thinks doesn’t seem to be on our televisions very often. It’s just nice to be reminded that I’m not completely insane once every few years.
Is it me or is everyone assuming he “hit” her? I dont remember reading any of that. If he did anything other than defend himself..shame on him. If he did anything other than defend himself, shame on her for marrying him after all this went down.
On a less rational side, how tempted do you think he was just to leave her in the elevator?
… an NFL football player. Defending himself against his wife.
That seems likely.
Also, I assume the league figured out what happened before handing down his punishment. I assume a hotel like that has cameras in the elevators, and I further assume the NFL got access to them.
Mouth Breathing dipshit blames the victim, what a shock.
You don’t think a professional football player can ‘defend’ himself against a woman without knocking her unconscious? He could, I don’t know, wrap her up to ensure she doesn’t hit him. Crazy thought, I know, but I like to play fast and lose with the rules.
Well, I’m pretty sure he had something to do with why she was out cold on the floor. He wasn’t exactly responding as if her unconscious state came as a surprise.
Maybe there was a bee flying around and he went to swat it and she ducked into his hand and it rendered her unconscious.
This is sarcasm to show how stupid assuming you know what happened without being there makes you look.
If he hit a woman for anything other than self defense, he should be fired, if he did it and she married him then they deserve each other.
If you think a guy cant be assaulted by a woman obviously you’ve never dated a “sista”
@BrahBrah Abuse victims often side with their abuser. It’s because they’re psychologically damaged and scared, that shouldn’t just be ignored. People who side with their abusers don’t deserve their fate they require our help.
@BrahBrah, I’m not the one engaging in rhetorical gymnastics to excuse a guy who rendered his significant other unconscious in an elevator and showed absolutely no concern or urgency in seeking aid and assistance for her condition.
That, dear brah, is all you.
@ brahbrah – my wife is a “sista” and I would never hit her, even when she gets angry and starts hitting me. It’s called being in control and it’s called being a man.
And the fact she’s a black woman has nothing to do with it, so STFU you idiot.
Hate Olbermann, but I caught this on ESPN waiting for Sportscenter.
I thought he handled it well. I still miss the ‘Old Olbermann’ and Kilborn Sportscenters though.
Ufford already did it.
I prefer Matt’s version, as the Simpsons out performed South Park on that particular episode.
[www.sbnation.com]
Did the NFL say why it was only two games? I mean they suspended Roethlisberger for more games on the assumption he was guilty. This case I believe has already been handled in court, right?
Okay, but can I punch a woman who would be seen in public wearing that completely hideous jersey?
This whole comparison between what Rice got and what Gordon will get is ridiculous. Gordon is a multipl repeat offender, going back to his college days.
THIS^^^
So you think she went full-Solange on him? Because I would like to point out, in spite of her conduct in the elevator, neither Jay-Z, nor any of the bodyguards felt it necessary to respond in a manner that rendered Basement Baby unconscious.
The people who get abused often side with the abuser, so lets not use that as an example of his potential innocence or guilt, because it doesn’t mean much. Second, its apparent looking at them that Rice should be able to defend himself (if that was actually required) without rendering her unconscious, and certainly without dragging her into an elevator.
It’s never OK to hit a woman, let alone a woman you say you love.
Just close your eyes, let her talk and then do like all real men do, go punch a wall then go get drunk.
The fact that you don’t see that Baltimore Dan is kind of messed up. But I guess that’s how you was raised.
I’m going to make a controversial statement: hitting women is wrong.
Don’t tell @brah brah
@Baltimore Dan, maybe you’d like to take your monologues over to /r/mensrights.
@Baltimore Dan … I don’t know what happened either, Dan, but I do know that one person walked out of that elevator, and one person did not walk.
I also know that the person who walked out of the elevator didn’t seem suuuuper upset and calling 911 or asking someone else to do so the moment he laid her down.
I’m left to draw conclusions.
I would say that in general, yeah, we should hold women to the same standard, but a professional running back can take a blow and shrug it off, a blow that would leave 90% of the human race crying or unconscious.
Was Rice’s sentence (no trial, diversion program, charged dropped eventually) common for domestic assault? I think most people are assuming that Rice delivered a hard punch to her head – does the fact that he was essentially slapped on the wrist by the court mean that maybe he didn’t actually punch her? Or is that a common sentence for a first time offender?
It’s a common sentence.
I respect all women. My mother taught me to be a gentleman at all times. I go above and beyond the call of duty in acting as a gentleman quite often to people who don’t deserve it. I am not some religious zealot, but I’ve never cursed at any woman I’ve dated (in front of yes but not at) including my ex-wife whom I caught red-handed having an extra-marital affair. I consider that a form of abuse as well and never wanted to go down that road. I sent my mother (God rest her soul) birthday cards on my birthday because it wasn’t all about me, is was about us. She was a wonderful woman, and taught me under no circumstances do I let anyone, man or woman, hurt me. Thankfully, I’ve never had to defend myself physically against any woman, but if a woman wants to use physical violence against me, I’m going to defend myself.
Using “it’s never right to hit a woman” trope is both patronizing and misogynistic. I figure if a woman is capable of making a decision to throw down, then she should be capable of learning from her mistake. I’m tired of the small percentage of women out there who have no problem using physical violence or verbal threats to intimidate, harass and injure people and then sprint to the “you can’t do that to me! I’m a woman” defense when it suits them. Trust me when I tell you, in my profession I see this everyday (I’m being kind when I say “small percentage”).
As a man I believe it’s my (and our collective) responsibility to defend people weaker than myself. This includes women, children and the elderly. People who abuse one another (typically and admittedly men) are scumbags and deserve the worst punishments on Earth.
All that being said, I am not drafting Ray Rice on my fantasy team this year and it has nothing to do with his suspension for the first couple of game.
@Baltimore Dan, you keep wanting to turn this into a “but what about the men?” discussion. We’re discussing this situation, involving this football player. All that’s been missing from your diatribes is the rallying accusation, “MISANDRY!”
Can someone do something about those damn pink team jerseys? They suck unless they are being sold for cancer charity.
#notallwomen
I’m not putting too much stock in what a New Jersey DA did to a former Rutgers star.
Quite comical that Olbermann’s fake outrage made it’s way to this board, especially considering Oblermann’s ex nailed him with a restraining order. But despite that, Olbermann was never disciplined by his employer. I’d point out the hypocrisy in this, but Olberammn and hypocrisy go hand in hand.
I’d also like to point out that when this story broke, the media, including Olbermann himself, were too busy trying to run an owner of a professional sports franchise out of the league because something he said in a private conversation, then covering another black athlete who beat a woman. And of course, we can’t forget that Olbermann was more interested in changing a name of a sports franchise than covering the amount of black athletes who are arrested for violent crimes.
Yes, Keith Olbermann, the moral authority on better the human race. Just as long as he isn’t hiding in his bath tub