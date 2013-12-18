You Should Watch Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo’s Tearful Thank You To Retiring Ref Ed Hightower

Pro Wrestling Editor
12.18.13 6 Comments

Ed Hightower, the Big Ten referee who has quite possibly been responsible for more angry Michigan State fans, players than coaches than anyone in college basketball, is retiring after 32 years in the game.

To honor him, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo highjacked the microphone with two minutes left in the game and gave a classy, emotional speech about a man he’s shared so many important moments alongside. And in case you’re wondering why he did it with two minutes left, Michigan State was up by like 30 points over North Florida, and come on, like anybody’s ever gonna honor North Florida.

Ed responded by calling a personal foul and awarding North Florida 35 points for no reason. I’m just kidding, but that would’ve been the ultimate f*ck you for a decent gesture.

We’ll miss you, Hightower.

[BWO Yardbarker]

Around The Web

TAGSBIG TENCollege BasketballCOLLEGE SPORTSED HIGHTOWERMICHIGAN STATEMICHIGAN STATE SPARTANSNCAANCAA BASKETBALLNORTH FLORIDA OSPREYSREFEREESRETIREMENTTOM IZZO

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP