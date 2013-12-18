You Should Watch Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo’s Tearful Thank You To Retiring Ref Ed Hightower

Ed Hightower, the Big Ten referee who has quite possibly been responsible for more angry Michigan State fans, players than coaches than anyone in college basketball, is retiring after 32 years in the game.

To honor him, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo highjacked the microphone with two minutes left in the game and gave a classy, emotional speech about a man he’s shared so many important moments alongside. And in case you’re wondering why he did it with two minutes left, Michigan State was up by like 30 points over North Florida, and come on, like anybody’s ever gonna honor North Florida.

Ed responded by calling a personal foul and awarding North Florida 35 points for no reason. I’m just kidding, but that would’ve been the ultimate f*ck you for a decent gesture.

We’ll miss you, Hightower.

