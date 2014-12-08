Watch Russell Westbrook Rip Out The Pistons’ Hearts With A Thunderous Dunk

12.08.14 3 Comments

I saw this dunk in person. My life hasn’t been the same since. It was vintage Russ, lulling his opponent to sleep before exploding like a firecracker. I immediately stood up and said “oh my God.” My first instinct was to shield the kids’ eyes behind me. They were too young to see that kind of violence on the basketball court.

This is what I tweeted.

There were people in the crowd who cheered and I don’t blame them one bit. I’ve been to hundreds of basketball games in my life and that dunk ranks in the top 10. Again, because we all need this in our lives.

