Watch Russell Westbrook Rip Out The Pistons’ Hearts With A Thunderous Dunk

I saw this dunk in person. My life hasn’t been the same since. It was vintage Russ, lulling his opponent to sleep before exploding like a firecracker. I immediately stood up and said “oh my God.” My first instinct was to shield the kids’ eyes behind me. They were too young to see that kind of violence on the basketball court.

This is what I tweeted.

Russell Westbrook just took the Pistons heart, ripped it out, and tomahawk jammed it down their throat. — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) December 8, 2014

There were people in the crowd who cheered and I don’t blame them one bit. I’ve been to hundreds of basketball games in my life and that dunk ranks in the top 10. Again, because we all need this in our lives.