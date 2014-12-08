Watch Russell Westbrook Rip Out The Pistons’ Hearts With A Thunderous Dunk

I saw this dunk in person. My life hasn’t been the same since. It was vintage Russ, lulling his opponent to sleep before exploding like a firecracker. I immediately stood up and said “oh my God.” My first instinct was to shield the kids’ eyes behind me. They were too young to see that kind of violence on the basketball court.
This is what I tweeted.
There were people in the crowd who cheered and I don’t blame them one bit. I’ve been to hundreds of basketball games in my life and that dunk ranks in the top 10. Again, because we all need this in our lives.
George Blaha is STILL the Pistons announcer? Damn. Also, I don’t know about top 10 of all time. I know you said you’ve been to “hundreds” of games, so you’re like an expert or something but top 10? C’monnnn mannnn. That shit will be lucky to break the top 10 for 2014-2015.
It’s the explosion part that was so damn impressive.
Craziest thing about it is that it was basically off vertical. There really wasn’t much steam built up, he just went off 2 feet and flew. For someone that size to get a dunk like that off of both feet is insane